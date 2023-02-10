Quasi Robotics introduces R2 Robot™ powered by Quasi AI™ - autonomous mobile robot for a variety of industries

The autonomous, user-programmable, self-learning robots can carry out a complex series of actions automatically and will increase efficiency and safety standards while reducing labor costs and eliminating manual workflows across numerous industries.

BOYDS, Md., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The introduction of Quasi Robotics' first AMR robot marks a turning point for the Maryland startup. After years of research, development, and testing we are proud to share our progress and are excited about further growth in the years ahead.

The new R2 Robots offer a range of capabilities, including object recognition, real-time data analysis, and intuitive control systems. These features enable the robots to operate independently, freeing human workers to focus on higher-level tasks and increasing overall efficiency using state-of-the-art precision manipulators, grippers, sensors, modules, stereo vision, LiDARs, and much more.

Powered by sophisticated Quasi AI™ algorithms, R2 robots navigate their environments, find their workspaces, follow instructions, and perform assigned tasks completely autonomously, thereby removing the need for human guidance. The accompanying Cloud Connect™ web and mobile application enables code-free task assignment and machine communication as well as extensive dashboards and audit records for seamless traceability of all robotic actions.

"The future truly is robotic. We aim to bring smart, safe, reliable machines to every business in the world," says Vlad Lebedev, CEO of Quasi, "The ultimate goal is to empower businesses to transform their manual workflows into faster, safer, streamlined operations...all while reducing the amount of time their employees spend on monotonous, repetitive functions, freeing them to perform at their full potential what humans do best — innovation and patient/client interaction."

The mechanical functionality of R2 robots is optimized for performance, including:

Height 64.57in (1640mm)

Weight with battery 121Lb (55kg)

Up to 8 hours of autonomies operation

Mecanum wheel design, allowing for omnidirectional movement, instantaneous turns and reducing space requirements.

Stereo depth vision allowing R2 to accurately navigate, see, understand, interact with, and learn from their environment

Versatile robotic arm with 8 degrees of freedom, up to 6 ft ( 1.8m ) reach and 5.5 Lb (2.5kg) lift capacity, ideal for performing tasks that require accuracy as well as more heavy-duty force.

Customizable end-of-arm gripper attachments, with a variety of designs developed for both heavy-duty and high-precision applications

Full Technical Specifications for R2 Robot: https://www.quasi.ai/r2-robot-specifications/"We're confident that these robots will have a transformative impact on the way businesses approach automation. Personally, I could not be more excited to bring our R2 robots to the market." - says Max Didenko, COO of Quasi Robotics. "The R2 Robotics System will be available for pre-order reservation, beginning July 2023; deliveries are scheduled to start the upcoming year."

About Quasi AI™

Quasi AI™ is a universal set of algorithms to power any robot, wheeled or walking, with two hands or one manipulator, with ten fingers or one gripper and to allow the end users to assign their work with just a few clicks. Quasi AI™ is the "brain" of our machines that follows user tasks and workflows in Cloud Connect™ and drives R2 robots to perform sophisticated actions.

About Quasi Robotics

Founded in 2017, Quasi Robotics specializes in software and hardware in the field of autonomous mobile robotics. We see a world where robots are everywhere — helping humans to alleviate all boring, repetitive, and dangerous tasks. Driven by our passion for technology and our instinct for innovation, we aim to bring smart, safe, reliable machines to every business in the world.

Quasi Robotics - "Intelligent Robots to Better the World"™

For more information visit https://www.quasi.ai###

Media Contact

Alena Didenko, Quasi Robotics, 1 2404220814, info@quasi.ai

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Quasi Robotics