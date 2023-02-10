Software Provider Wazo to Exhibit at MSP EXPO 2023 in Florida

The Canadian-based provider plans to showcase its unified communications solutions February 14-17, 2023 at the biggest communications and digital transformation event of the year.

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wazo, a fast growing software company that builds unified communications (UC) solutions for managed service providers (MSP), announced today that it will be showcasing its customizable, turnkey UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) platform at MSP EXPO, held February 14-17, 2023 at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Collocated with the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, MSP EXPO is the Premier Conference and Networking Summit for MSPs – where MSP owners and technology specialists share strategies to grow their managed services businesses.

For more than 20 years, technology buyers, sellers, resellers, and manufacturers from companies of all sizes and industries have assembled at ITEXPO to forge new partnerships, collaborate, and learn together and from one another. Dozens of conference sessions, keynotes, and panels will be focused on helping attendees move their businesses forward.

"The U.S. launch is a major milestone for Wazo's international development, adding to our 100+ partners and 5,000+ customers who are already active. We are increasing our U.S. presence with additional resources to serve our new partners and will meet and recruit them through our participation in key events such as MSP EXPO. In late 2022, we raised an additional round of equity financing specifically for North American business development. We are very attentive to market needs and we've optimized our solutions, messaging, branding, and partner program to serve at best our US customers," stated Nicolas Marchal, CEO of Wazo. '

Wazo helps MSPs offer unique communication experiences with a customizable, off-the-shelf UC solution that leverages flexible open APIs and integrations. Meet Wazo at MSP EXPO at Booth #841 to learn more about its innovative UC offerings specifically designed for MSPs.

Registration for MSP EXPO is now open. For the latest MSP EXPO news, updates, and information, follow the event on Twitter at @MSPEXPO.

About Wazo:

Wazo is a provider of unified communication solutions built for MSPs. Its all-in-one application includes telephony, video conferencing, and instant messaging. Built on an open and API-first platform, Wazo's solutions integrate communication at the core of its partners' and end-users' information systems and business tools, enabling MSPs to build their specific offerings, get to market faster, and take control of their infrastructure and customers base with a fully customizable, turnkey UC platform.

Founded in Canada, Wazo has helped over 100 MSPs build better communication experiences for 5k+ customers globally.

Web: wazo.io

Twitter: @wazo

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wazo-inc/

Media Contact

Stephane Lanoux, Wazo, 1 418 800 0395, stephane.lanoux@wazo.io

SOURCE Wazo