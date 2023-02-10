2022 5G mmWave Use Cases Study: When will mmWave Unleash the Full Potential of 5G?

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G mmWave Use Cases - When will mmWave Unleash the Full Potential of 5G?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

This report provides an update on mmWaves, the new frequencies available for 5G. It details their availability, assignments and reminds them of their key characteristics. It also stresses opportunities and challenges opened up and faced with 5G.

It reviews eight use cases at different stages of deployment using mmWaves.

What is the state of the art of mmWave spectrum assignment, and commercial service deployment?

What are the key challenges and opportunities for mmWave?

What are the key 5G use cases and applications for mmWave?

When and how will 5G fully benefit from mmWaves and deliver multi-Gbps?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Key findings

3. New frequencies for true 5G

3.1. MmWave deployment context

3.2. Allocation of mmWave frequencies for 5G

4. Overview of 5G mmWave applications and services

4.1. Use case synthesis

4.2. Cas d'usage 5G millimetriques

4.2.1. Use case 1: eMBB FWA n32

4.2.2. Use case 2: "Hotzone" consumer: immersive UHD streaming video at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games

4.2.3. Use case 3: "Private networks": Taiwan live theater

4.2.4. Use case 4: "Hotzone" consumer/offices/ industrial and business applications: Paris/Rennes stations, France

4.2.5. Use case 5: "Hotzone" consumer/offices with 5G-PICTURE, Barcelona, Spain

4.2.6. Use case 6: "Hotzone" consumer & offices in the subway downtown Seoul

4.2.7. Use case 7: Robots in agriculture using 5G FWA and fiber

4.2.8. Use case 8: "Hotzone" consumer & offices, financial district of Paris, 26 GHz trials and neutral-host approach

