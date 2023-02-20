Submit Release
The Creatives Desk Releases the Love My Biz Templates Kit

Product image mockup of the Love My Biz templates kit

The Love My Biz social media templates kit makes creating posts for social media a breeze for entrepreneurs.

Helen Garfield from The Creatives Desk releases an editable social media graphic templates kit for small business owners.

The “Love My Biz” social media templates kit is designed to get your audience to fall in love with your offers, your content and with your brand!”
— Helen Garfield
BRIDGWATER, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Helen Garfield from The Creatives Desk, proudly introduces the upcoming release of her brand new collection of strategic social media templates, called the “Love Your Biz” kit.

Helen Garfield is the thoughtful and creative mind behind The Creatives Desk, a strategic marketing company that provides small business owners with customizable templates that make creating posts for social media a breeze.

For Helen Garfield, it’s the creative process and the marketing strategy that keeps her work exciting. “I’m releasing a new line of Canva template kits called “Love My Biz,” shares the UK-based business owner, who caters to solopreneurs.

The new kit will contain strategic marketing content ideas in a variety of easy-to-edit square posts and tall posts, both perfectly sized for Instagram. The kit also includes a comprehensive worksheet to get those creative juices flowing. She describes the templates and prompts as being for “the warm-hearted entrepreneur who wants to build a magnetizing social media presence.”

The “Love My Biz” kit will be released on February 20th, 2023 online at: www.thecreativesdesk.com and will be priced at 47 USD.

The kit contains 98 templates with a variety of content types. A few examples are:
Our story and “get to know me” content.
Audience and online community-building content.
Testimonials and social proof.
Solution-focused offer promotion.
Authority building content.
Nurturing and supportive content.
Behind-the-scenes and photo frames.
Lead building content.
Feel-good quotes and reminders.

The kit also includes a workbook with prompts for writing engaging captions.

This templates kit is the perfect jumping off point for any entrepreneur who is trying to keep up with socials while running their business. Full of handy prompts, content ideas and attractive graphics these tools are sure to help business owners create meaningful relationships with customers and potential clients.

These eye catching templates allow busy business owners to focus on their unique skills while still maintaining an engaging presence on social media, which is so important today. “You should be doing what you do best, and using your socials to connect with your ideal audience in a personality-led, authentic way,” explains Helen Garfield.

By investing in an easy-to-edit social media template kit such as “Love My Biz,” business owners can gain confidence knowing that what they are putting “out there” is both authentic and professional.

About The Creatives Desk:

The Creatives Desk is a digital marketing products shop providing scroll-stopping social media graphics and time-saving marketing templates to entrepreneurs, bloggers, coaches and product-based business owners. For more information visit thecreativesdesk.com or contact info@thecreativesdesk.com

Helen Garfield
The Creatives Desk
info@thecreativesdesk.com
