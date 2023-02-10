Investment Banker John Kynigopoulos Takes Minority Stake in ‘Man of God’ production company Simeon Entertainment
Investment Banker and Entrepreneur John Kynigopoulos Takes Minority Stake in ‘Man of God’ production company Simeon EntertainmentLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the success of ‘Man of God’, investment banker and entrepreneur John Kynigopoulos who also served as an Executive Producer on the film has taken a minority stake in Simeon Entertainment, the U.S. production company behind the 2021 Greek box office hit that released internationally including the U.S. Kynigopoulos brings financial backing to the company to further develop, produce and finance talent driven, high-end artistic and commercial fare.
“I’m thrilled to be part of this fast-growing production company headed by an incredibly talented team both on the creative and the producorial side” says Kynigopoulos.
“We’re very happy to have John on board and grateful for his support and we look forward to sharing the future success of the company” says Simeon Entertainment’s co-founders Alexandros Potter and Yelena Popovic.
Alexandros Potter served for several years as an executive at IM Global, a world leading film finance, sales and distribution company and at Grosvenor Park, a dedicated $100 million film fund backed by the Fortress Investment Group. Yelena Popovic wrote and directed “Man of God”.
Simeon Entertainment is currently casting ‘Lost Weekend’ a buddy comedy based on a true John Lennon story directed by Frank Coraci (The Wedding Singer, Click, Here Comes the Boom, Zookeeper) scheduled to go into production later this year and has several other projects in active development.
