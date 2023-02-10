RWB’s Platinum Vape Launches in Arizona in time for the “Big Game” and the “Greatest Show on Grass”

/EIN News/ -- - Football and golf fans can now experience why “Life is Better in Platinum™” -

- Platinum 510 Vapes and Disposable Vapes are now stocked in AZ dispensaries -

- Arizona’s Cannabis market is estimated to have reached over $1.4 billion in 20221 -

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB and OTC: RWBYF) (“RWB” or the “Company”) announces today that Platinum Vape (“Platinum’” or “PV”) has launched in the thriving, adult use Arizona market with over twelve (12) flavor profiles of its premium 510 Vapes and Disposable Vape products currently being stocked by dispensaries across the state. Additional high quality, PV branded offerings are expected to be introduced over the course of the 2023 calendar year.

“The availability of our trusted Platinum brand in Arizona provides access to another lucrative cannabis market for RWB as we continue to drive our asset light growth strategy. The Platinum brand continues to be recognized as a market leader in product quality, safety and user experience. We are focused on making Platinum one of the most frequently consumed cannabis brands in the United States in 2023,” stated Colby De Zen, President of RWB.

RWB shipped millions of PV branded units throughout the United States in the 2022 calendar year. Platinum is recognized for its popular distillate carts that leverage curated naturally derived flavor terpenes. The initial launch in Arizona includes a range of Platinum’s most popular products, including 0.5-gram and 1.0-gram Premium Distillate and Platinum Skybar Disposables. Live Resin cartridges and Gummy Coins are also planned for release to the lucrative adult-use Arizona market. PV products are made with the highest quality ingredients; every batch is lab-tested for purity and potency. The initial 510 Vape offering in Arizona will include the following flavors: Purple Punch; Platinum OG; Hellfire OG; Black Lime Reserve; Gorilla Crack; Sunset Pie; Strawberry Sour Diesel; Divorce Cake; Lemon Jack; Jelly Donut; Limoncello; and Guava Haze. The entire range of Platinum’s current and future product offerings in Arizona can be found using the following link: https://houseofplatinum.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/PV_ProductBook_AZ_.pdf.

“Platinum’s expansion into Arizona is a key part of RWB’s latest series of moves to scale entry into new strategic legal markets,'' said De Zen.

For more information about Platinum and its products, please visit the Company's website at https://houseofplatinum.com/.

1Source Arizona Cannabis Information Portal | ArizonaStateCannabis.org

About Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

Red White & Bloom is a multi-state cannabis operator and house of premium brands in the U.S. legal cannabis sector. RWB is predominantly focusing its investments on the major U.S. markets, including Arizona, California, Florida, Massachusetts, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Michigan.

For more information about Red White & Bloom Brands Inc., please contact:

Brad Rogers, CEO and Chairman

IR@RedWhiteBloom.com

Visit us on the web: https://www.redwhitebloom.com/

Follow us on social media:

Twitter: @rwbbrands

Facebook: @redwhitebloombrands

Instagram: @redwhitebloombrands

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. There is no assurance that these transactions will yield results in line with management expectations. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company with respect to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: risks associated with the implementation of the Company's business plan and matters relating thereto, risks associated with the cannabis industry, competition, regulatory change, the need for additional financing, reliance on key personnel, market size, and the volatility of the Company's common share price and volume. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

There are several important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others, risks related to the Company's proposed business, such as failure of the business strategy and government regulation; risks related to the Company's operations, such as additional financing requirements and access to capital, reliance on key and qualified personnel, insurance, competition, intellectual property, and reliable supply chains; risks related to the Company and its business generally; risks related to regulatory approvals. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b9ae56d-d72d-4855-813c-78c7485a1758.