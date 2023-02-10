Submit Release
AutoTecknic USA releases it's G8X M3 & M4 Carbon Aero Program

AutoTecknic is a premium pre-preg carbon fiber parts and accessories manufacturer and distributor in the United States.

ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AutoTecknic is among the most well-known carbon fiber parts and accessories manufacturers and distributors of all vehicle make and models. The company, founded in 2000, is known for providing superb quality and optimal performance parts. Innovation and never-ending progress are the core values of AutoTecknic, which are reflected in the end products themselves. The company covers all the significant brands of luxury performance cars.

Now AutoTecknic has released their vision of the G8X M3 / M4 Carbon Aero Program, in which a wide variety of exterior and interior carbon parts and accessories will be available. Because of the high demands of customers worldwide, AutoTecknic has a standardized manufacturing process for all the products to ensure that every item is built to last and is durable in all different scenarios.

Other than these, AutoTecknic also offers a wide variety of premium brands, including but not limited to Acexxon, Akrapovic, CR Racing, CSF, Dinan, Eisenmann, Eventuri, Fall-Line Motorsports, Future Classic, HRE, H&R, iSWEEP, KW Suspension, Macht Schnell, M Performance, MSS, RaceChip, Recaro, and Thunder Bolts. These brands cover various items used for accessories, exterior, interior, lighting, engine, exhaust, wheels, brakes, and suspension kits.

AutoTecknic also offers private-label manufacturing for different companies. The official website of AutoTecknic provides all the necessary information. Learn more at: https://autotecknic.com

About the Company:
AutoTecknic is one of the most prestigious auto part manufacturing and distribution companies in the United States. Since 2000, the company has been providing top-notch, premium parts and accessories for luxury cars of all major brands.
