RAIN DEFENSE + AI: THE HIGH ALTITUDE PLATFORM SYSTEMS (HAPS) MARKET MOMENTUM

The HAPS sector is experiencing a surge in momentum due to technological advancements, new market players, and convergence towards lower platform prices.

With the convergence of new technologies and new business models, the HAPS sector is set to leapfrog into the future and bring greater connectivity to the world.” — George Howell, Director of RAIN+ Industry

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RAIN Defense + AI forecasts significant market traction for the High Altitude Platform Systems (HAPS) sector. The High Altitude Platform Systems (HAPS) sector is experiencing a surge in momentum as a result of technological advancements, new players entering the market, and convergence towards lower platform prices. The emergence of new stakeholders, such as Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and satellite operators, as well as financial diversification signal the growing market traction of the HAPS sector.

The recent technological breakthroughs in communication technologies and artificial intelligence are driving down the price per platform and opening up new commercial opportunities. HAPS are now positioned to be an integral part of the rapidly evolving Non-Terrestrial-Network (NTN) system, offering low-cost, flexible, and low latency connectivity solutions in greenfield and white spot areas.

The High Altitude Platform Systems sector is poised for significant growth and is rapidly becoming a major player in the data-driven digital market. George Howell, Director of RAIN+ Industry says: "With the convergence of new technologies and new business models, the HAPS sector is set to leapfrog into the future and bring greater connectivity to the world."

Read a summary of the presentation on the future of HAPS RAIN Defense + AI recently gave at the HAPS Alliance members meeting at the Headquarters of Intelsat in McLean, Virginia. Attached to this Press Release and also online, you will find a video summary of the presentation.

RAIN Industry currently has the following four commercial report series available:

A NEW MOMENTUM FOR THE STRATOSPHERE: HIGH-ALTITUDE PLATFORMS AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

This report series is a detailed industrial intelligence guide to the frontier technology of HAPS: Uncrewed Stratospheric Vehicles. Driven by AI and decades in the making, High Altitude Platform Systems have arrived. Essential reading for investors, governments and companies active in the HAPS segment, A New Momentum for the Stratosphere evaluates 33 high-flying solar gliders, balloons and airships.

EYE IN THE SKY: HIGH-ALTITUDE LONG-ENDURANCE UNCREWED SYSTEMS

This report series about High Altitude Long-Endurance platforms is essential reading for investors, companies and governments interested in the HALE segment. Eye in the Sky evaluates 12 HALE platforms and payloads.

THE RAIN VC: A VENTURE CAPITAL + DEFENSE DIRECTORY

The RAIN VC is the first comprehensive report on venture capital’s involvement in the US defense sector. The report contains the detailed profiles of the 40 most influential VC firms in the defense space and the 150 most interesting VC-backed defense and dual-use companies these firms invest in.

THE RAIN 500: WHO’S WHO IN AI AND DEFENSE IN THE US

The RAIN 500 report series maps and analyses 500 individuals shaping the future of AI and defense in the US. It tracks the most influential individuals who are driving technological innovation in this sector, but also reveals the connections they have to each other and to the organisations involved.

A GLOBAL KNOWLEDGE PLATFORM ON DEFENSE + AI

RAIN is a global knowledge platform on the intersection of Defense and AI. We provide the latest on Defense + AI by sourcing comprehensive, and highly relevant knowledge + data and connecting to all the players globally. RAIN’s three divisions – RAIN Industry, RAINCLOUD and RAIN Ethics – work in synergy to provide a unique and specialized source on AI + Defense.

AI + BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE FOR THE DEFENSE SECTOR

RAIN INDUSTRY REPORTS provide a multi-dimensional view of AI impacts by mapping the AI ecosystem, benchmarking and evaluating capabilities of platforms and systems. They offer actionable insights and market trend analysis to help decision makers reach critical decisions. Based on data-driven research, they offer vital intelligence and analytics for businesses and investors.

