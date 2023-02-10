Europe Secondhand Luxury Goods Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $26.5 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.11%

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Secondhand Luxury Goods Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe secondhand luxury goods market size reached US$ 16.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 26.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.11% during 2022-2028.

Secondhand luxury goods refer to high-end and premium items that are purchased by the second user. These items commonly include antique furniture, jewelry, artworks, luxury footwear and apparel, bags, watches, etc. Secondhand luxury goods are usually durable with an extended warranty period that makes them suitable for the resale market.

In Europe, secondhand luxury goods are generally sold at auctions, charity events, bazaar-style fundraisers, privately-owned consignment shops, online retail channels, etc.

The wide presence of numerous luxury retail brands ranging from fashion apparel to cosmetics is primarily driving the market growth in Europe. The growing demand for high-end clothing, accessories, footwear, etc., at affordable prices, is further propelling the market for secondhand luxury goods in Europe.

Additionally, the rising popularity of limited capsule collections and fashion drops have also created scarcity for luxury items, which in turn is bolstering the demand for secondhand luxury goods.

Apart from this, the changing socio-economic culture across the European countries coupled with the diminishing stigma on using pre-owned goods is also augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the growing number of online re-selling platforms is further fueling the demand for secondhand luxury goods.

These platforms are entering into strategic partnerships and alliances with luxury brands for improving the reputation of secondhand products, thereby propelling the market growth in Europe.

Additionally, the emergence of numerous advanced technologies for enhanced authentication procedures and quality checks has provided a safe and reliable environment for the customers to re-sell and buy secondhand luxury goods.

Key Topics Covered:

