Infocepts does it again -- Achieves Great Place to Work® Certification

Independent assessment shows Infocepts is a Great Place to Work for the second consecutive year

Infocepts today announced that it has been certified for the second consecutive year by Great Place to Work®, India. This recognition acknowledges Infocepts' strong commitment to its employees and ongoing efforts of nurturing a transparent and high-trust workplace culture.

Each year, the Great Place to Work® institute recognizes employers worldwide based on direct feedback from all its employees and their experience. Infocepts was assessed on five dimensions of High-Trust and High-Performance Culture™ – namely Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie. It is to be noted that, Infocepts was recently recognized as the highest rated D&A solutions provider on Gartner Peer Insights Review based on feedback from its clients.

"2022 has been a fantastic year for Infocepts and it is truly an honour to be recognized back-to-back by our clients and associates. The Great Place to Work certification highlights our commitment towards developing a collaborative, positive, high performing, and a fun workplace." said Shashank Garg, CEO and Co-founder of Infocepts.

Infocepts invests in professional development of its associates by inspiring creativity, innovation, and excellence and is an aspirational career destination for D&A professionals globally. This recognition is a testament to the supportive, diverse, and flexible working environment that the company offers its associates. Infocepts workforce is growing rapidly with significant team expansions in North America, Europe and Asia.

"A great workplace is where all employees find challenging work, the freedom to experiment, visibility in their career growth, and a safe, inclusive, and fun working environment. This recognition is a significant feat for all of us and echoes the pride and belief of our people in the Infocepts work culture. We are extremely proud of the diversity at our workplace, where each of us come from a different background with unique qualities and skills in order to help our clients drive better business outcomes using data" said Smrita Dubey, Chief People Officer, Infocepts.

Great Place to Work® Certification is considered the Gold Standard in identifying and recognizing Great Workplace Cultures. More information about the recognition and employee testimonials are available on: Great Place to Work® - Infocepts profile page

About Infocepts

Infocepts is a data solutions firm that enables improved business results through more effective use of data, AI & user-friendly analytics. We partner with our clients to resolve the most common & complex challenges standing in their way of using data to strengthen business decisions. To learn more about our solutions or talk about how we can help you achieve your goals, visit http://www.infocepts.com or follow Infocepts on LinkedIn.

