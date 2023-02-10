VuroAI Smart Video Fleet Telematics System Receives Three 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Awards

Platinum Honors Earned for Best Vehicle Mounted Security Systems, Best New Driving Product of the Year, and Best New Driver Safety Product of the Year

BAY SHORE, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VuroAI, a subsidiary of Advance Convergence Group (ACG), is the recipient of three 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Awards from American Security Today for its Smart Video Telematics System for fleets. The Platinum honors include Best Vehicle Mounted Security Systems, Best New Driving Product of the Year, and Best New Driver Safety Product of the Year. VuroAI, an AI-enabled driver and fleet vehicle solution, delivers unique insight to keep fleets safe, productive, and profitable.

In its seventh year, the annual 'ASTORS' Awards Program continues to honor distinguished vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit, and intelligence to end users in a variety of government, homeland security, enterprise, and public safety vertical markets. Each year, industry leaders of physical and border security, cybersecurity, emergency preparedness management and response, law enforcement, first responders, as well as federal, state and municipal government agencies are acknowledged for their outstanding efforts to keep our nation secure.

"'ASTORS' nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, relatability to other industry technologies, and application feasibility outside of the industry," said Tammy Waitt, Editorial Director for AST.

"We are proud to have received these prestigious awards," said Heng Hu, CTO at VuroAI. "They serve as a testament to the system's state-of-the-art technology and features that present multiple benefits like keeping drivers safe with dual cameras, in-cabin alerts and emergency 24/7 service; providing crucial video evidence for the insurance claim process; as well as enhanced fleet management tools like real-time tracking and driver performance dashboards."

VuroAI offers cutting-edge technology to improve the safety and efficiency of the operation of public agency, commercial and private fleets using IoT and AI technology to monitor driver behavior, in-vehicle performance, and real-time GPS tracking. The system can autodetect distracted driving behaviors, harsh vehicle maneuvers, and a host of vehicle operating parameters. Depending upon the severity, these alerts can be announced audibly to the driver, uploaded to the cloud for driver coaching, or sent via email. Its real-time data is uploaded to the cloud to support a variety of analyses such as fleet utilization, preventative maintenance, route optimization, fuel usage, and more.

See a demonstration of VuroAI at ISC West 2023 in Las Vegas at the IPVideo Corporation Booth 17099. For more information, visit http://www.vuroai.com.

About American Security Today:

American Security Today (AST), the 'New Face in Homeland Security™', is the premier digital media platform in the U.S. Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry, focused on breaking news and in-depth coverage of the newest initiatives and hottest technologies in physical & IT security on the market today. AST highlights the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions across a wide variety of media products delivered daily, weekly, and monthly to over 75,000 qualified government and security industry readers, essential to meeting today's growing security challenges to 'Secure our Nation, One City at a Time™'.

To learn more visit http://www.americansecuritytoday.com, or contact AST by email at admin@americansecuritytoday.com or phone 646-450-6027.

About Advance Convergence Group (ACG):

Advance Convergence Group (ACG) is a conglomerate of multiple companies that are committed to making the world a Smarter, Safer and Healthier Place. We have two business lanes focused on physical security solutions and the education markets. The premier companies that focus on physical security solutions are A+ Technology & Security Solutions, our oldest company, founded over 30 years ago; Virtual Guarding, and IPVideo Corporation, makers of the revolutionary HALO Smart Sensor, a multi-function health, safety and vape device, and ViewScan, an award-winning concealed weapons detection and loss prevention system. Our education markets are headed by A+ STEM Labs and A+ Virtual Learning. A+ STEM Labs is one of the original companies under the ACG umbrella and manufactures science, engineering, and math mobile carts for K-12 schools. A+ Virtual Learning is a K-12 curriculum-based provider of instructional services.

