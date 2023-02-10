Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,567 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,583 in the last 365 days.

Global Electric Toothbrush Market Report 2023 to 2030: Increasing Prevalence of Oral and Tooth-Related Ailments Drives Growth

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Toothbrush Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric toothbrush market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% during 2023-2030. This report on global electric toothbrush market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global electric toothbrush market by segmenting the market based on technology, bristle type, distribution channel, end user, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the electric toothbrush market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Prevalence of Oral and Tooth-Related Ailments
  • Adoption of Unhealthy Dietary Patterns

Challenges

  • Easy Availability of Non Electric Toothbrush

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2022
  • Historical Period: 2018-2022
  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Key Insights

3. Global Electric Toothbrush Market
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Drivers
3.3. Market Challenges

4. Global Electric Toothbrush Market Analysis
4.1. Market Portraiture
4.2. Market Size
4.3. Market Forecast
4.4. Impact of COVID-19

5. Global Electric Toothbrush Market by Technology
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Rotational
5.3. Vibrational

6. Global Electric Toothbrush Market by Bristle Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Soft Bristles
6.3. Namometer Bristles

7. Global Electric Toothbrush Market by Distribution Channel
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Online
7.3. Offline

8. Global Electric Toothbrush Market by End User
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Adults
8.3. Children

9. Global Electric Toothbrush Market by Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Europe
9.2.1 Germany
9.2.2 United Kingdom
9.2.3 France
9.2.4 Italy
9.2.5 Spain
9.2.6 Russia
9.2.7 Netherlands
9.2.8 Rest of the Europe
9.3 North America
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Canada
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 Japan
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 South Korea
9.4.5 Australia
9.4.6 Indonesia
9.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Mexico
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Argentina
9.5.4 Rest of Latin America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 Turkey
9.6.3 Iran
9.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

10. SWOT Analysis

11. Porter's Five Forces

12. Market Value Chain Analysis

13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Scenario
13.2 Company Profiles
13.2.1 Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
13.2.2 Colgate-Palmolive Company
13.2.3 Conair Corporation (Jarden)
13.2.4 Den-Mat Holdings LLC
13.2.5 Dr. Fresh LLC (High Ridge Brands Co.)
13.2.6 FOREO
13.2.7 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
13.2.8 Lion Corporation
13.2.9 Panasonic Corporation
13.2.10 Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd.
13.2.11 SONIC Chic
13.2.12 Procter & Gamble Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tu5ay9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com 
         Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager 
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 
         For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

You just read:

Global Electric Toothbrush Market Report 2023 to 2030: Increasing Prevalence of Oral and Tooth-Related Ailments Drives Growth

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.