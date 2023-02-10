RVYL SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Ryvyl Inc. f/k/a Greenbox POS Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 3, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Ryvyl Inc. f/k/a GreenBox POS RVYL.

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Ryvyl securities: (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's January 29, 2021 public offering; and/or (2) between January 29, 2021 and January 20, 2023, inclusive.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until April 3, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Ryvyl Inc. f/k/a GreenBox POS issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ryvyl downplayed serious issues with its internal controls; (2) Ryvyl's financial statements for December 31, 2021 through and including interim periods ended September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2022 contained errors resulting in overstatements of revenue, assets, and stockholders' equity and understatements of losses; (3) as a result, Ryvyl would need to restate its previously issued financial statements for those periods; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

