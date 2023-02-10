Submit Release
FATE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Fate Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 22, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. FATE.

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Fate between April 2, 2020 and January 5, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until March 22, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Fate Therapeutics, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the global collaboration and option agreement for cell-based cancer immunotherapies that the Company entered into with Janssen Biotech, Inc. (the "Janssen Collaboration Agreement") was less sustainable than Fate had represented to investors; (ii) accordingly, certain the clinical programs, milestone payments, and royalty payments associated with the Janssen Collaboration Agreement could not be relied upon as future revenue sources; (iii) as a result, Fate had overstated the impact of the Janssen Collaboration Agreement's on Fate's long-term clinical and commercial profitability; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

