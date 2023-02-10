Submit Release
ALIZY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Allianz Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 3, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Allianz SE (OTC Other: ALIZY).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Allianz between March 9, 2018 and May 17, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until April 3, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Allianz SE issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Allianz did not have effective internal controls; (2) Allianz's subsidiary was involved in substantial fraudulent activity; (3) as a result, Allianz was at an increased risk of regulatory scrutiny; (4) as a result, Allianz was at an increased risk of substantial losses and financial costs; and (5) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW 
1140 Avenue of the Americas 
9th Floor 
New York, New York 10036 
T: (212) 867-4490 
F: (212) 537-5887

