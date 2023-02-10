Submit Release
DAKT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Daktronics Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 21, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Daktronics, Inc. DAKT.

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Daktronics between March 10, 2022 and December 6, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until February 21, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Daktronics, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing challenges that increased costs, including supply chain disruptions, that impacted Daktronics' ability to fund inventory levels and operations; (2) as a result, it was probable that some portion of the Company's deferred tax assets would not be realized; (3) as a result, Daktronics was reasonably likely to record a material valuation allowance to its deferred tax assets; (4) there were material weaknesses in the Company's internal controls over financial reporting related to income taxes; (5) the foregoing presented liquidity concerns and there was substantial doubt as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law

