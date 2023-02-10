Submit Release
SUNL SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Sunlight Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 14, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. f/k/a Spartan Acquisition Corp. II SUNL.

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/sunlight-financial-holdings-inc-f-k-a-spartan-acquisition-corp-ii-loss-submission-form/?id=36402&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Sunlight between January 25, 2021 and September 28, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until February 14, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. f/k/a Spartan Acquisition Corp. II issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked effective underwriting and risk evaluation with respect to its contractor advance program; (2) Sunlight lacked the oversight and periodic monitoring systems necessary to timely detect bad debt associated with its contractor advance program; (3) the Company lacked effective internal controls over accounting and reporting of non-cash advance receivables; (4) as a result, the Company would be forced to take a non-cash advance receivables impairment charge exceeding $30 million; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

