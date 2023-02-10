Medical Illumination Systems Market Size to Surpass US$ 2095 million by 2030, with 3.10% CAGR | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical illumination systems market is expected to clock at US$ 2095 million by 2030. The global medical illumination systems market is primarily driven by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, the introduction of novel products, and technological advancement. Additionally, increasing surgical procedures and physical examinations fuel the growth of the global medical illumination systems market.

Medical lighting systems aid in examining the actual color of tissue in a cavity and help in the execution of surgical procedures by reducing shadow. Medical lighting illuminates the subject's actual color more accurately than nominal bulb lights and has added benefits such as low lamp heating, long-lasting, and lower ultraviolet radiation.

Growth Drivers

Medical illumination systems are used for diagnosis and surgical procedures to provide a clear view and illumination of the active site to ensure a successful surgical procedure. Increasing efforts for the development and adoption of technological advancements such as LED lights, chromophore lights, fluorescent lights, and halogen lights is fueling the growth of the global medical illumination systems market growth. For instance, in October 2021, Getinge introduced the Volista VisioNIR innovative solution that enables surgical staff to keep the surgical light on while performing open surgeries with NIR fluorescence imaging systems. The new Volista VisioNIR feature is a powerful solution for guiding surgeons and securing their actions with better hand coordination by using fluorescence-guided surgery. With the help of Volista VisioNIR it is no longer necessary to switch between on and off lighting.

The global medical illumination systems market has been analyzed from four different perspectives – Product Type, Technology, End User, and Region

Excerpts from ‘by Product Type'

The global medical illumination systems market based on product type has been segmented into:

Surgical Lights

Specialty Lights

Examination Lights

Others

The surgical lights segment is dominating the global medical illumination systems market owing to increasing demand for surgical and intervention procedures due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, orthopedic diseases, etc. Additionally, favorable reimbursement policies for surgical procedures and the adoption of novel products propel the growth of the global surgical medical illumination systems market. Furthermore, new product launches and technological advancements fuel the global medical illumination systems market. For instance, in August 2019, BihlerMED launched SurgiLight, a next-generation surgical illumination device. The Surgilight is a cutting-edge surgical illumination systems that offers versatile, safe illumination that can be precisely focused for various surgical procedures.

Excerpts From ‘by Technology'

Based on the application, the global medical illumination systems market has been segmented into:

Halogen Lights

Led Lights

Fluorescent Lights

Others

The LED lights segment dominates the global medical illumination systems market. Advancements in LED lighting technology, such as less heat generation, lower electricity use, longer life, less biohazardous, and lower ultraviolet radiation, helps to reduce the risk of creating dry, exposed tissue. These advancements can be attributed to the growth of the segment. Additionally, LEDs have a lifespan of more than 50,000 hours, making them durable.

Excerpts from ‘by Region Segmentation

The global medical illumination systems market has been segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The global medical illumination systems market is dominated by North America, followed by Asia Pacific. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to the high presence of key players, increasing numbers of hospitals & ambulatory centers, and favorable reimbursement policies in the region. Additionally, improved healthcare systems, developed infrastructure, and rising chronic disease prevalence fuel the growth of the North America medical illumination systems market. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to experience the highest growth in the upcoming years owing growing population coupled with the prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing surgical procedures, and rising adoption of novel medical illumination systems.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape'

The prominent players operating in the global medical illumination systems market are:

Amico Corporation

BihlerMED

Bovie Medical Corporation

DIXION

Dr. Mach GmbH & Co. KG

DRE Medical

Getinge AB

HillRom Services Inc.

Medical Illumination

Medline Industries Inc.

Mindray

Medical International Ltd.

Nuvo Surgical

Peacocks Medical Group

SIMEON Medical GmbH & Co. KG

Skytron, Steris plc.

Stryker Corporation

Suburban Surgical Co. Inc.

Synergy, Medical Systemss LLP

Technomed India

Tedisel Medical S.L.

Universal Medical Inc.

