Rugged Tablet Market Size to Grow Worth USD 946 Million | Fortune Business Insights.

Pune, India, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global rugged tablet market was valued USD 599.1 million in 2017. The market size is projected to reach USD 946.0 million by 2025, at Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during forecast period. The market derives growth from product use in diverse applications such as defence, harsh environmental conditions, healthcare, and aerospace. Also market is driven by the increasing demand for rugged devices in various industries. Rugged tablets, which are mobile computers designed to withstand harsh environmental conditions, have become increasingly popular in recent years, and the trend is expected to continue in the coming years.



According to report, the growth rate of the rugged tablet market is expected to remain strong during the forecast period. The report highlights the Asia Pacific region as a key contributor to the market's growth, with several key players in the region driving the market's growth. The report also highlights the increasing demand for rugged devices and the growing competition among key players in the market as key factors contributing to the growth of the market.

The report gives a detailed analysis of various factors that affect the global rugged tablets market, along with certain factors that restrain the growth of the market. The report stresses on various company activities such as product launches, mergers and acquisitions, takeovers, agreements, and partnerships. In addition to company activities, the report also focuses on the segmentation of the market based on various factors such as product type, regional demographics, and operating system. Among several factors, Fortune Business Insights has identified applications in the defense sector as one of the leading factors that contribute to the growth of the global rugged tablets market.

COVID-19 Impact:

The occurrence of COVID-19 has caused enormous loss for industries in developing and developed nations. The government's stringent COVID guidelines on the manufacturing sector have further diminished the growth of the Rugged Tablets Market. The halt on production activities due to laborers' shortage has resulted in reduced demand for Rugged Tablets. However, the introduction of new strategies to stabilize and efficiently run businesses can uplift the Rugged Tablets Market market in the forthcoming years.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific: A Key Contributor to the Growth of the Rugged Tablet Market

Increasing growth in the industrial sector and defense budget enables the market to hold the highest CAGR in Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific region is expected to play a key role in driving the growth of the rugged tablet market in the coming years. The region is home to several key players in the mobile computing industry and is expected to see significant growth in demand for rugged devices in the coming years. The growing demand for rugged devices in the Asia Pacific region is expected to drive the growth of the market, and the increasing demand for ultra-rugged tablets is expected to further contribute to the growth of the market. The global market in Asia Pacific generated revenue of US$ 133.2 Mn in 2017 and is projected to hold a prominent CAGR in the global market during the forecast period.

Report Coverage:



The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the rugged tablet Industry and detailed analysis of the global rugged tablet market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented into the operating system, type, distribution channel, end-use industry and by region. On the basis of the operating system, the global market is categorized into Windows, iOS, Android, and Others. Based on type, the global market is segmented into fully rugged and semi-rugged tablets. On the basis of the distribution channel, the global market is segmented into online and offline channels.

The rugged tablet market is highly segmented, based on the type of operational system and other factors such as screen size and type of ruggedness. Ultra rugged tablets, which are designed to withstand extreme conditions, are expected to see significant growth in demand in the coming years. This can be attributed to their growing popularity in industries such as military, mining, and construction.



The rugged tablet market is dominated by several key players, including some of the major players in the mobile computing industry. These key players are continuously innovating and introducing new products to meet the growing demand for rugged devices, and the market is expected to see the entry of new players in the coming years.

Adoption of Android Devices is Adding to the Flexibility of Rugged Tablets

The report signifies the use of several operating systems and their impact on the overall market. Recent advancements in OS-integrated apps have led to an increase in uptake of rugged tablets, globally. The increasing use of Android operating systems has offered flexibility in the applications of rugged tablets. The demand for Android operating systems has increased, due to the aforementioned factor. The Android segment is likely to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period. Furthermore, the flexibilities of Android OS have allowed their use in military practices. Integration of Android apps in public safety purposes such as fire brigades, ambulances, and military vehicles have led to a subsequent rise in demand for rugged tablets.

The market for rugged tablets is expected to see significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for rugged devices and the presence of key players in the market. The market for rugged devices is expected to grow as industries adopt rugged devices to improve operational efficiency and reduce downtime. Additionally, the growth of the market for rugged devices is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for mobile computing solutions in various industries, such as construction, mining, and military.

Encouraged by the Huge Demand, Samsung Extends Rugged Tablets Sale

The demand for rugged tablets has fulfilled by the emergence of market entrants, along with a host of product launches. In 2019, Samsung announced that it plans to launch a new rugged tablet for business in India. Samsung is already excelling in rugged tablets. With a portfolio of attractive products, Samsung has contributed significantly to the growth of the global rugged tablets market. The company states that the new product can withstand accidental shocks, drops, rain, and vibrations. The properties of this device will create a huge demand in the enormous Indian market. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the uptake of Samsung's latest device will aid the growth of the global rugged tablets market in the forthcoming years.

Segmentation

By Operating System Windows iOS Android Others

By Type

By Distribution Channel

By End-use Industry Oil & Gas Retail Construction Education Government Food & Beverage Manufacturing Healthcare Transportation & Logistics Others

By Region North America (USA and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (Japan, China, Korea, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Table of Content:



Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers,Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends of Market

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Factors KeyTechnological Developments Value Chain Analysis SWOT Analysis

Global Rugged Tablet Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings /Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Operational System (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Windows iOS Android Others Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Type (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Distribution Channel (US$ Mn) Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By End-use Industry (US$ Mn) Oil & Gas Retail Construction Education



Continued...

