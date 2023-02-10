Gynecological Devices Market [2023-2030], Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Key Players, CAGR, Demand and Sales Forecast

Pune, India, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fortune Business Insights, the gynecological devices market is poised for growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing incidence of gynecological conditions and the growth of healthcare infrastructure. The rising number of cases of conditions such as cervical cancer, ovarian cancer, and uterine fibroids is driving demand for medical devices to diagnose and treat these conditions, contributing to the growth of the gynecological devices market.

For instance, as per the statistics by World Health organization, in 2020, around 604,000 new cases of cervical cancer were registered, making it fourth most common type of cancer in women globally.

According to the National Center for Health Statistics, in the U.S., cesarean deliveries accounted for 31.8% of the total deliveries in 2020 when compared with vaginal deliveries.





Request a Free Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/gynecological-devices-market-106933





Industry Development-

In September 2022, Olympus Corporation announced the launch of the Guardenia Contained Extraction System by expanding its product portfolio for gynecological procedures.

In July 2022, GenWork announced its partnership with Medtronic to improve the treatment procedures for inauterine disorders.





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Segments Device Type, End User and Geography





Browse Complete Report Details: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/gynecological-devices-market-106933





Growth Driving Factors of Gynecological Devices Market

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that in 2020, there were around 604,000 new cases of cervical cancer globally, making it the fourth most common type of cancer among women. The increasing adoption of various gynecological procedures, such as contraception and laparoscopy, is expected to drive the demand for gynecological devices in the forecast period. This trend is likely to contribute to the growth of the market for gynecological devices.

The National Center for Health Statistics in the United States revealed that in 2020, 31.8% of all deliveries were cesarean, compared to vaginal deliveries.

Increase in the incidence of gynecological diseases: The rise in the incidence of gynecological diseases, such as cervical cancer and infertility, is driving the demand for gynecological devices.

Rising awareness about reproductive health: The increasing awareness about reproductive health and the benefits of early diagnosis and treatment of gynecological diseases are driving the growth of the market.

Advancements in technology: The continuous advancements in technology have led to the development of more advanced and effective gynecological devices, which is contributing to the growth of the market.





Segmentations:

The Endometrial Ablation Devices segment holds a significant share in the global Gynecological Devices Market and is projected to witness substantial growth in the coming years. This growth can be attributed to the growing incidence of Endometrial Cancer and the increasing popularity of these devices due to their ease of use and user-friendly features.

The market for Endometrial Ablation Devices is expected to grow at a lucrative rate and will continue to contribute to the overall growth of the Gynecological Devices Market.

The diagnostic imaging systems segment is anticipated to see significant growth, as these systems play a crucial role in various gynecological procedures, including the detection of cervical and ovarian cancers. The female sterilization segment is also expected to drive market growth, as this procedure is a popular form of permanent birth control.





Pre Book - Gynecological Devices Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106933





Segmentation-

Gynecological Devices Market Segmentation By Device Type Endoscopy Devices

Endometrial Ablation Devices

Fluid Management System

Female Sterilization and Contraceptive Devices

Hand Instruments

Diagnostic Imaging Systems By End-user Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Diagnostic Centers

Others By Geography North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of APAC)

Rest of the World





Regional Insights-

North America dominates the global Gynecological Devices Market, with the region accounting for the largest market share. The primary reason for this dominance is the increasing incidence of gynecological cancer in countries like the United States and Canada. The rising number of such gynecological conditions has heightened awareness among women regarding the diagnosis and treatment of various types of gynecological disorders. This, in turn, has fueled the demand for gynecological devices in the region and has contributed to the overall growth of the market in North America.







Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/gynecological-devices-market-106933





Competitive Landscape-

Leading players in the market are utilizing various strategies, including research and development investments and the introduction of technologically advanced products. Some companies are also engaging in partnerships, mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions to bolster their market position.





List of Key Players Profiled in the Gynecological Devices Market:

Medtronic

CooperSurgical Inc.

Richard Wolf GmbH

Olympus Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Stryker

Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson)

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.





About Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245