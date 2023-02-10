The Expanding Industrial Lasers Systems Market Reach $34.8 Billion with a CAGR of 7.2% Forecast by 2030
The Industrial laser systems market offering benefits such as precision, speed, reduced heat distortion, versatility, and energy-efficiency.
PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Industrial Lasers Systems Market are high-tech tools that use concentrated light to perform various cutting, welding, marking, and engraving tasks in a range of industries. These systems use lasers that generate intense beams of light that can be precisely directed to produce precise and accurate results. The use of laser technology in industrial applications offers numerous benefits, including high precision, speed, and reduced heat distortion, which results in higher-quality end products and reduced production time.
The global industrial lasers systems market size was valued at $17.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $34.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030.
Furthermore, industrial laser systems are versatile and can be used to work on a variety of materials including metals, plastics, and glass. They are also highly energy-efficient, making them an environmentally friendly choice for many industrial applications. Overall, industrial laser systems are a key tool for companies that aim to increase productivity, reduce costs, and improve the quality of their products.
Leading market players in the global Industrial Lasers Systems market include:
Amonics Ltd.
Apollo Instruments Inc.
Coherent Inc.
IPG Photonics Corporation
Jenoptik Laser GmbH
CY Laser SRL
NKT Photonics A/S
Quantel Group
TRUMPF
Toptica Photonics AG.
These players have implemented various strategies such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to strengthen their position in the industry.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This study contains an analytical representation of the Industrial Lasers Systems market trends with present trends and forthcoming estimations to portray the imminent investment pockets.
The report provides the overall potential to understand the lucrative trends to gain a stronger base in the Industrial Lasers Systems market.
The Industrial Lasers Systems market analysis report offers statistics based on key determinants along with thorough impact analysis.
The present market forecast is quantitatively examined from 2020-2030 to target the financial capability.
Porter’s five forces analysis demonstrates the strength of the consumers and suppliers in the industry.
Industrial Lasers Systems Market Segmentation:
By Type
Macro processing
Micro processing
Others
By Power
Less than 1 kW
More than 1.1 kW
Others
By Application
Cutting
Welding
Non metal processing
Additive manufacturing
Others
