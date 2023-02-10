The Expanding Industrial Lasers Systems Market Reach $34.8 Billion with a CAGR of 7.2% Forecast by 2030

The Industrial laser systems market offering benefits such as precision, speed, reduced heat distortion, versatility, and energy-efficiency.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Industrial Lasers Systems Market are high-tech tools that use concentrated light to perform various cutting, welding, marking, and engraving tasks in a range of industries. These systems use lasers that generate intense beams of light that can be precisely directed to produce precise and accurate results. The use of laser technology in industrial applications offers numerous benefits, including high precision, speed, and reduced heat distortion, which results in higher-quality end products and reduced production time.

The global industrial lasers systems market size was valued at $17.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $34.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Furthermore, industrial laser systems are versatile and can be used to work on a variety of materials including metals, plastics, and glass. They are also highly energy-efficient, making them an environmentally friendly choice for many industrial applications. Overall, industrial laser systems are a key tool for companies that aim to increase productivity, reduce costs, and improve the quality of their products.

Leading market players in the global Industrial Lasers Systems market include:

Amonics Ltd.

Apollo Instruments Inc.

Coherent Inc.

IPG Photonics Corporation

Jenoptik Laser GmbH

CY Laser SRL

NKT Photonics A/S

Quantel Group

TRUMPF

Toptica Photonics AG.

These players have implemented various strategies such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to strengthen their position in the industry.

Industrial Lasers Systems Market Segmentation:

By Type

Macro processing

Micro processing

Others

By Power

Less than 1 kW

More than 1.1 kW

Others

By Application

Cutting

Welding

Non metal processing

Additive manufacturing

Others

