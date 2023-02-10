Luxury Furniture Market growing at a CAGR of 5.5% - Increasing Demand, Emerging Trends, Opportunities and Future scope

Luxury Furniture Market

North America segment dominates the Global Luxury Furniture Market and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STATE, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The luxury furniture market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to increase in demand for housing real estate space and rise in customer demand for premium & luxury furniture. Moreover, increase in customer awareness for using eco-friendly luxury furniture is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the stakeholders. Furthermore, increase in aggressive advertisements and promotions through social media platforms by manufacturers plays a crucial role in growth of the market

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Luxury Furniture Market," The luxury furniture market size was valued at $23,771.90 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $42,159.40 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. Growth in online mode of sale, rapid urbanization, and change in lifestyle, owing to increased disposable income of the consumers drive the luxury furniture market growth. In addition, development in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA is anticipated to create lucrative global luxury furniture market opportunities.

Request For Sample :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/645

Demand for wood furniture is the highest in the global market. The glass furniture segment is expected to witness the fastest growth through 2020, catalyzed by its growing demand in the corporate and hospitality sector. The plastic furniture segment would grow at the gradual pace during the forecast period due to environmental concerns associated with plastic degradation and its lack of aesthetic value compared to other materials. Leather furniture segment would grow at a considerable pace; however, the growth of this segment would be restricted due to its limited use in sofas and ottomans. Additionally, stringent government regulations on the import of leather largely restrain the market growth of this segment. Eco-friendly furniture and multifunctional furniture have gained popularity over the years. Growth in environmental awareness and space constraints in urban regions are key factors that drive the adoption of these furniture types in the global luxury furniture market. .

The domestic sector, evaluated at 67%, accounts for the largest share percentage in the global luxury furniture market. Furniture used in living rooms and bedrooms, hold the highest demand in the domestic sector. The commercial sector is a comparatively smaller market, which is primarily governed by the hospitality sector. Growth in the hospitality and tourism sector globally exhibits a dynamic market for luxury furniture. Large presence of upscale hotels, commercial infrastructures, and booming hospitality industry, arising from an increasing pace of foreign investments in the Middle East, account for the dynamic growth of the luxury furniture market.



Request For Customization :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/645

Rise in penetration of various online portals in developing regions and increase in number of offers & discounts attract consumers to purchase luxury furniture products through e-commerce channels. Moreover, e-commerce channels increases consumer reach, owing to which they have evolved as a key source of revenue for many companies. Furthermore, the e-commerce market is expected to expand in the future, owing to rapid growth in online and mobile user customer bases in emerging markets. Surge in e-commerce sales, improvements in logistics services, ease in payment options, and facility to enter in new international markets for major brands boost the growth of the luxury furniture market.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

Depending on material, the luxury furniture market is categorized into metal, wood, plastic, glass, leather, and others. Wood segment constitute a major luxury furniture market share; however, the glass segment is projected to experience growth at the highest CAGR during the luxury furniture market forecast period.

According to end use, is classified into domestic use and commercial use. Domestic use segment constitute a major market share in luxury furniture market analysis; however, the commercial use segment is projected to experience growth at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

As per distribution channel, it is divided into online and offline. Offline segment constitute a major market share, and is projected to maintain luxury furniture market trends during the forecast period. However, the online segment is projected to experience growth at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific accounted for highest market share in 2020, and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Major companies have adopted agreement, product launch, expansion, and merger strategies to sustain the intense market competition. Key players profiled in the Luxury Furniture Industry include Duresta Upholstery Ltd., Muebles Pico, Valderamobili, Giovanni Visentin, Scavolini, Laura Ashley Holding Plc, Iola Furniture Ltd., Nella Vetrina, Henredon Furniture Industries Inc., and Turri S.r.l.

Buy Now :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/9bad0bc24fd32bed90e02a5bdfbc5dfa

Reasons to buy:

• Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

• Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

• Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

• Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

• Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturer.

• Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.

• Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.

• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis.

• Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.



Similar Reports :-

Furniture Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/furniture-market

Kitchen Appliances Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/kitchen-appliances-market

Household Vacuum Cleaners Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/household-vacuum-cleaners-market

Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reverse-osmosis-membrane-market