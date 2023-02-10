Telecom Analytics Market [2023-2030] | Industry Size, Share, Growth, Drivers & Restrains, Segmentations, Key Players & Report Forecast

Companies Profiled in Telecom Analytics Market are Adobe Systems, Inc., Techvantage, OmniSci, Inc., Anodot Ltd, Birst, Inc., PricewaterhouseCoopers Private Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, ALTERYX, INC., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., Sisense Inc, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Coprporation, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Open Text Corporation, Radisys Corporation, SAS Institute Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fortune Business Insights, the telecom analytics market size is envisaged to gain steady momentum over the next few years owing to increasing use of smart devices such as smartphones and increasing data traffic, Increasing Adoption of Remote Work Culture to Bolster Growth.

According to reports, the market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The Telecom Analytics Market growth is attributed to the increasing demand for data analytics and machine learning solutions in the telecom sector. The use of these solutions helps telecom companies to improve their operational efficiency and make better business decisions.

Industry Developments:

Sisense and Periscope Data made a collaboration to launch an autonomous business intelligence data analytics platform. This new solution will help Simens to provide complex analytical solutions using periscope data for its cloud data teams.





The Telecom Analytics Market is on the rise with an increase in the use of advanced analytics, data analytics, and machine learning techniques in the telecom industry. With the increase in demand for telecom services, telecom companies are investing in telecom analytics solutions to improve their market share and stay ahead of their competition.

Key Takeaways:

The market growth is mainly attributed to the growing demand for data analytics from the telecommunication sector.

The market is poised to grow due to the increasing demand for streamlining telecom operations.

The widespread adoption of AI-driven analytics is contributing to the growth of the market.

The rising incidents of data breaches and cyberattacks in networks are driving the market forward.





Drivers and Restraints:

Deployment of 5G Technology is expected to Drive the Market Growth

Increased spending by government and telecom agencies in deployment of 5G technology has made customers shift more frequently on next generation technology.

The smartphone device is the major factor for the growth of the market. Additionally, the increasing number of mobile users, demand for high speed connectivity are also fueling the market growth.

Furthermore, increasing data attacks, cyber breaches are also driving the telecom analytics market growth.

On the other hand, lack of awareness is the major market constraint.

The Need to Streamline Revenue Management Is Growing





Market Segmentations for Telecom Analytics:

The Telecom Analytics Market is segmented into two key components - solutions and services. In terms of deployment, the market is further categorized into large enterprises, small enterprises, and medium enterprises. Additionally, based on the application, the market is divided into customer management, sales and marketing management, network management, and risk and compliance management. Finally, the market is geographically divided into five regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Segmentation Component Solutions

Services Deployment



On-Premise

Cloud Enterprise Size Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises Application Customer Management

Sales and Marketing Management

Network Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Workforce Management

Others Geography



North America

South America

Europe

Middle East &

Asia Pacific





Salient Features of the Report:

Market Overview: The report provides an overview of the market, including its definition, segmentation, and applications.

Market Size and Forecast: The report includes a detailed analysis of the market size, including historical data and forecast projections.





Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate Backed by Increasing Investment on Telecom Sector

North America holds the largest Telecom Analytics market share due to increasing investments by companies in advanced analytical solutions. The market is growing rapidly due to the increasing demand for data analytics from the telecommunications sector.

The constantly growing internet data traffic in the United States is driving the demand for telecom services in North America. Broadband telecom service providers have made substantial investments in network capital, with the "US State of Telecom Industry Report-2020" reporting investments of over USD 1.7 trillion from 1996 to 2018.

North America is one of the leading regions in terms of the adoption of telecom analytics solutions, which is driving the growth of the market in this region. The use of advanced analytics and machine learning techniques in the telecom sector is providing a competitive edge to the telecom companies by enabling them to improve their customer services and increase their efficiency.





Competitive Landscape:

Key Players to Focus on Launching New Products to strengthen the Market Growth

The global market for computing mouse has many key companies that are constantly trying to develop unique devices to cater to the demand of consumers across the globe. To do so, they are joining hands with local or reputed firms, launching new products to strengthen their portfolio in the market.





Players in the Global Telecom Analytics Market:

Adobe Systems Inc.

Techvantage

Anodot Ltd

IBM Corporation

Micrososft Corporation

SAS Institute

Microstrategy

Radisys Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co.

Cisco Systems, Inc.





