Britons frustrated by lack of water fountains in UK, new poll shows
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two thirds of people in the UK would be more likely to carry a reusable bottle if there were more water fountains, according to the latest poll.
Some 64 percent of Britons said they would be more likely to carry a reusable bottle with them when they travelled if there were more refill stations and water fountains in public places, according to a poll of 4,175 Britons.
The same survey found that a third (31 percent) of people buy a bottle of water on long journeys and six-in-ten (61 percent) said they would be less likely to buy bottle of water if there were more refill stations.
Survey results suggest that while most people (74 percent) own a reusable water bottle, they are prevented from using it effectively due to the lack of places to refill water bottles when on the go.
According to Recoup research, every year UK consumers go through an estimated 14 billion plastic drinks bottles, with over half of these being bottled water. Many of these are littered or condemned to landfill.
This level of consumption is rising, with research from Green Alliance showing that sales of bottled water have increased by nearly a third since 2015.
Today, three quarters of people in the UK (74 percent) can go a whole day when out without seeing a water fountain.
More than half of people asked (58 percent) feel frustrated when they can’t find a water fountain and have to buy a bottle of water. Equally, 64 percent try to avoid buying a plastic water bottle where possible.
The Yonder poll, carried out between January 25 to 29, was commissioned by Ocean Bottle, a social impact brand on a mission to turn the tide on ocean plastic. Every Ocean Bottle sold funds the collection of 1,000 plastic bottles in weight before they reach the ocean.
The results come as Ocean Bottle launches a ‘UK desert’ campaign calling for more working drinking fountains and refill stations in public places.
Will Pearson, Co-Founder of Ocean Bottle, said: “Within the UK we have some of the cleanest drinking water in the world. Yet despite this, people continue to buy plastic water bottles at a rate of knots, with each person buying an average of three plastic bottles a week.
“The truth is there are simply not enough places to fill water bottles up when people are out and about and need water most. That most people can go a full day without seeing a water fountain speaks volumes.
“Ocean Bottle is launching a campaign exposing the dry spots across the country and calling for more refill stations in public spaces. This will empower consumers to ditch single-use culture and become part of the solution, rather than the problem.”
North Devon MP Selaine Saxby said: “I have been a longstanding campaigner for a scheme which help people refill their personal water bottles when on the move. I recently wrote to the parish clerks of my coastal areas about schemes to help them install water fountains but the costs are still quite prohibitive in more rural locations that sometimes requires boreholes.
“Without a comprehensive network of water fountains, it is impossible to expect people to shift away from an over reliance on single use plastic bottles. Government, businesses and local authorities must now to work together to deliver this.”
