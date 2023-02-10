Tangier: Morocco's FRMBB, Spanish Basketball Federation Seal Their Partnership

MOROCCO, February 10 - The Royal Moroccan Federation of Basketball (FRMBB) and the Spanish Federation of Basketball signed, Thursday in Tangier, a partnership agreement aimed at supporting training and experience sharing.

This agreement, signed by FRMBB president, Mustapha Aourach, and vice-president of the Spanish Federation, Antonio de Torres, aims to share experiences in the field of training, promote the acquisition of skills in infrastructure development and develop national teams, regional leagues and clubs.

This agreement, which includes 22 points, also covers training and continuing education in the areas of coaching, refereeing and 3 x 3 basketball, in addition to many points that will benefit the national basketball, especially since Spain is considered one of the pioneer countries in Europe in the training of coaches, referees and teams.

Speaking on this occasion, Aourach stressed that this agreement, which is part of the strengthening of strong and distinguished relations between Morocco and Spain, will help achieve a qualitative leap for Moroccan basketball, noting that it embodies the openness of Moroccan basketball to neighboring countries and the desire to benefit from the experiences of friendly countries.

He noted that this partnership is also meant to build bridges of cooperation and benefit from the experience of the Spanish federation, adding that the agreement is based on an integrated vision for the development of basketball, through organizing joint events, training sessions for referees and coaches, basketball tournaments 3 x 3, as well as facilitating the mission of coaches in competitions held in both countries, and strengthening cooperation between Moroccan and Spanish clubs.

For his part, De Torres, also president of the Andalusian Federation of Basketball, said that this agreement is a framework that will pave the way for cooperation in the areas of training of coaches, referees and executives, expressing the willingness of the Spanish side to share and exchange its expertise and experience in this field.

This ceremony was also marked by the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Regional League Guelmim-Oued Noun of Basketball and the Andalusian Federation of Basketball, and a partnership agreement between the Club Majd Tangier and the Club Coviran Granada, as well as a cooperation agreement between the Club Majd Tangier and Fifi, a company specializing in sportswear, to organize a basketball caravan in rural areas of the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region.

This meeting, which reflects the deep relations of cooperation between Morocco and Spain in the field of basketball, was also marked by the exchange of shirts and trophies between the two parties.

MAP: 09 February 2023