Keynote Address by the Honourable Minister of Tourism, Afioga Hon. Toeolesulusulu Cedric Schuster at the Official Launch of the Samoa Tourism Sector Plan 2022-2027)

SAMOA, February 10 - (Friday 10th February 2023, 10.00am – STA Fale)

Rev Latu Lafai

Hon Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Members of Paliament,

Members of the Diplomatic Corps, Distinguished Guests,

Talofa lava and welcome to the launching of the Samoa Tourism Sector Plan Plan 2022-2027, albeit a year into its implementation.

This Samoa Tourism Sector Plan lays down the pathway for the achievement of sustainable tourism recovery and growth in the next five years, after the economic and social downturns of the measles epidemic, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Plan fundamentally aims to not only restore, but to surpass the success of 2019 which was the peak year for tourism, by dreaming big, and laying down the gauntlet for a new benchmark of 250,000 bonafide visitors per year.

The Tourism Sector Plan is steered by the strong belief for:

Rebranding of Beautiful Samoa to focus on what we are globally known and recognized for, such as our culture and heritage, our people, our pristine environment, as well as a safe and vibrant destination for all forms of events

On Refocusing our marketing approach to utilize our people and ambassadors, targeting niche markets tailored to our strengths, and utilizing all forms of multimedia platforms,

Enhancing destination competitiveness by improving transport, infrastructure and accessibility

Creating a strong investment and business enabling environment

Investing in training and development needs, and

Building resilience to climate and disasters, economic recessions, health risks and social issues

Just as Rome was not built in a day, I accept that the recovery phase will take time. However with the Sector’s confident of a more resilient, inclusive and green Samoa as a tourism destination, coupled with the firm commitment and support of the Tourism Sector members and community, I am confident that we are on track in building back better.

I want to acknowledge with gratitude the various stakeholders and donor partners for the continued assistance and partnership support for tourism development in Samoa. A special Faafetai tele lava to the Government of New Zealand’s on-going support through for its Samoa Tourism Growth Program, the Samoa Tourism Recovery and Resilience program and the preparation of the Samoa Tourism Sector Plan.

A special faamalo to all those involved with the preparation of this Tourism Sector Plan, and words of encouragement for everyone who will be involved with the implementation.

I look forward to working in collaborations with all stakeholders over the next 5 years in alignment and support of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, and Pathway for the Development of Samoa 2026.

A vibrant and flourishing Beautiful Samoa bodes well for more and better employment opportunities, a thriving private sector, reconnection and appreciation, a major boost of our economic growth.

I am excited and enthusiastic at the endless opportunities over the horizon, so let’s get in rolling.

Faafetai and God Bless.