OKX Launches Web Campaign for Global Crypto Community to Contribute to Türkiye Earthquake Relief

All USDT, BTC, ETH and OKB/OKT contributions will be converted to Lira and given to local relief organizations AHBAP and AFAD

OKX will match contributions up to 1 million Lira

/EIN News/ -- VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX today launched a web campaign to facilitate contributions from the global crypto community to Turkish relief organizations AHBAP and AFAD in response to the earthquake in Türkiye this week.

Contributions can be received in USDT (ERC20 and TRC20), BTC, ETH and OKB/OKT token. For more details on how to contribute, please visit the landing page on OKX's website at: https://www.okx.com/landingpage/turkey-earthquake-contribution

All funds sent will be automatically converted to Turkish Lira, and OKX will match contributions up to one million total Lira. Contributions are open to all crypto holders around the globe.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is one of the world’s leading technology companies building the future of Web3. Known as the fastest and most reliable crypto trading platform for investors and professional traders everywhere, OKX’s crypto exchange is the second largest globally by trading volume.

OKX’s leading self-custody solutions include the Web3-compatible OKX Wallet , which allows users greater control of their assets while expanding access to DEXs, NFT marketplaces, DeFi, GameFi and thousands of dApps.

OKX partners with a number of the world’s top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, the Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.