Hazardous Area Equipment Market Size to Cross $14.1 billion by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR of 6.1%, says MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report " Hazardous Area Equipment Market by Product (Cable Glands & Accessories, Measurement Devices, Control Products, Alarm Systems, Motors, Lighting Products), Industry (Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage), Region - Global Forecast to 2028", The hazardous area equipment market is projected to grow from USD 10.5 billion in 2023 to USD 14.1 billion in 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2028.

The growth of the market is attributed to rising government regulations for industrial safety measures in hazardous environments. During the forecast period, the development of hazardous area equipment in industries such as oil & gas, chemical & pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and energy & power are expected to create growth opportunities for the market.

Hazardous Area Equipment Market, by product:

Cable glands & accessories

Measurement devices

Control products

Alarm systems

Strobe beacon

Bells & horns

Call points

Speakers & tone generators

Visual & audible combination units

Motors

Lighting Product

Hazardous Area Equipment Market, by industry:

Oil & gas

Chemical & Pharmaceuticals

Food & beverages

Energy & power

Mining

Others

Pulp & paper

Water & wastewater treatment

Transportation

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Rockwell Automation (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Patlite Corporation (Japan), R. STAHL AG (Germany) are the major players in the market.

ABB is a technology leader in terms of electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics and discrete automation. It is the leader in the hazardous area equipment market. High market experience and a strong brand name have enabled the company to capitalize on the fundamental market dynamics in the industrial equipment industry and deliver innovative solutions. ABB manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of hazardous area products for customers related to various industries including oil & gas, chemical & pharmaceutical, energy & power, food & beverage, mining, and energy & power.

Siemens is a leading technology company focusing on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. It is one of the leading producers of energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies and a supplier of systems for power generation and transmission as well as medical diagnosis. The company uses its automation and digitalization expertise to provide products for hazardous areas. Its brand identity, global presence, and manufacturing/technological expertise help in establishing a foothold in the hazardous area equipment market.

Eaton is one of the leading manufacturers of equipment for hazardous environments. The company designs and manufactures equipment of exact specifications for various applications in hazardous environments according to the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and European Union (IECEx and ATEX) standards. Eaton focuses on bringing innovative products to gain its share in the hazardous area equipment market.

Recent Developments

In March 2021, Basler AG launched Embedded vision processing kit that includes various interfaces for image processing and allows the connection of different camera types. The kit includes the reliable pylon Camera Software Suite, which provides certified drivers for all types of camera interfaces, simple programming interfaces, and a comprehensive set of tools for camera setup.

In September 2021, KEYANCE launched High-resolution Camera, CV-X/XG-X Series of ultra-high resolution cameras, 64 mp camera significantly improves accuracy in conventional inspection. And the camera built-in angle sensor makes camera installation significantly easier and quickly detect camera misalignment during operation.

