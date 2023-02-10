Antiviral Drugs Market Size is Estimated to be Valued at $ 75,558.0 Mn in 2030 | GlaxoSmithKline, AbbVie, Gilead Science

Antiviral Drugs Market

Antiviral drugs are utilized for the treatment of viral contaminations, like human immunodeficiency infection (HIV), hepatitis, and influenza. A wide range of antiviral drugs can be utilized to treat a scope of infections.

The rising endorsement of drugs for the treatment of viral contamination is supposed to drive the market development over the conjecture period. For example, in March 2019, GlaxoSmithKline Plc (drug organization) reported that Viread, which is an advanced oral antiviral drug for persistent hepatitis B therapy, got the endorsement from the National Medical Products Administration for its refreshed wellbeing measurements on constant hepatitis B therapy in pregnant patients.

Additionally, progressing innovative work exercises and confidential interests in the medical services area for the presentation of new and compelling drugs is supposed to decidedly affect the income development of the antiviral drugs market over the figure period.

The global antiviral drugs market is estimated to be valued at US$ 56,480.7 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period (2023-2030).

PDF report & online dashboard will help you understand:

• Competitive Landscape

• Historical data & forecasts

• Company revenue shares

• Regional assessment

• Latest trends & dynamics

For example, in 2017, the U.S. Division of Health And Human Service began the National Viral Hepatitis Action Plan 2017-2020 (Action Plan) to battle against viral hepatitis in the U.S. The arrangement frames techniques to accomplish three significant objectives somewhere in the range of 2017 and 2020, for example, forestalling new popular hepatitis diseases, decreasing passings, and working on the wellbeing of individuals with viral hepatitis.

The rising government interest in key organizations to advance innovative work for the treatment of viral contamination is anticipated to offer an advanced opportunity for the key participants in order to foster novel therapeutics for the treating viral diseases.

For example, in July 2020, Novavax (a biotechnology organization) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology organization, got US$ 2 billion in financing from the U.S. central government to fabricate drugs and immunizations against COVID-19.

Segmentation By Top Companies:

✤ GlaxoSmithKline plc

✤ AbbVie Inc.

✤ Merck & Co., Inc.

✤ Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

✤ Hoffmann-La Roche AG

✤ Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

✤ Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

✤ Cipla Inc.

✤ Aurobindo Pharma

✤ Gilead Sciences

Segmentation By Drug Class:

✤ DNA Polymerase Inhibitors

✤ Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

✤ Protease Inhibitors

✤ Neuraminidase Inhibitors

✤ Others

Segmentation By Applications:

✤ HIV

✤ Hepatitis

✤ Herpes

✤ Influenza

✤ Others

What Does The Report Cover Regarding The Regional Antiviral Drugs Market Landscape?

The latest industry analysis and survey on Antiviral Drugs provides a sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights and outlooks on Antiviral Drugs market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study. The Antiviral Drugs Market report provides estimations and the market sizing and prospects of various regions. To this end, the study makes in-depth segmentation of the following key regions:

➤ North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

➤ South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

➤ Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

➤ Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Benelux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

➤ Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

The major points covered in the table of contents:

Overview: This part provides a summary of the report, as well as a broad overview of the global Antiviral Drugs Market, to offer an understanding of the nature and contents of the research study.

Market Analysis: The research forecasts the market share of key segments of the Antiviral Drugs Market with accuracy and reliability. This study may be used by industry participants to make strategic investments in key growth areas of the Antiviral Drugs Market.

Analysis of Leading Players’ Strategies: This report can be used by market participants to acquire a competitive advantage over their rivals in the Antiviral Drugs Market. Regional Growth Analysis: The report covers all of the key areas and countries. The regional analysis will assist market players in tapping into untapped regional markets, developing unique regional strategies, and comparing the growth of all regional markets. Market Forecasts: Report purchasers will get access to precise and validated estimations of the entire market size in terms of both value and volume. The study also includes estimates for the Antiviral Drugs Market in terms of consumption, production, sales, and other factors.

