Non Woven Fabric Market Worth USD 53.43 Billion by 2030 Witness a CAGR of 7% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Non-Woven Fabric Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Non-Woven Fabric Market Information by Material Type, By End Use Industry, By Region - Forecast till 2030", the market is estimated to grow at a 7% CAGR to reach USD 53.43 Billion by 2030.

Market Scope:

Textile nonwovens are made up of fabric strands that are neither knitted nor woven, making them neither woven nor knitted. Polypropylene is a thermoplastic substance that can be used to create textiles or recyclable materials. It may be created in a limitless array of patterns and colours by a chemical reaction and heat. This substance is subsequently compacted into a soft, fabric-like substance that can be embroidered into bags, packaging, and face masks.

Unlike plastic, which cannot be recycled, this substance can, making it less harmful to the environment.



Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 53.43 Billion CAGR 7% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Material Type, By End Use Industry, By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Non woven textiles are being increasingly utilized in medical applications. The increase in birthrate will also contribute to an increase in market value.



Competitive Landscape

Johns Manville. A Berkshire Hathaway Company (US)

DowDuPont (US)

Freudenberg & Co. KG (Germany)

KCWW (US)

Glatfelter (US)

Berry Global Inc. (US)

Fitesa (US)

Suominen Corporation (Finland)

Ahlstrom-Munksjö (Finland)

TWE GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Chevron Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Polymer Group Incorporation

PEGAS

AVGOL

Fitesa

Toray

Fibertex, Mitsui

Among others.

Analysis of COVID-19

Numerous millions of individuals worldwide are being impacted by the COVID19. It has had a negative impact on how each industry functions, with the exception of pharmaceuticals. Nearly all nations are currently on lockdown as a result of the current economic crisis. The borders will soon be closed, making cross-border transit impossible. Numerous enterprises, especially those in the textile and garment industries, will close their doors. Despite a sharp rise in the need for medical supplies and clothes, the market share of nonwoven fabrics has grown.

Governments from all over the world hired the major market players to create Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits.

Masks of every kind, including surgical masks, disposable masks, filtration masks, and others, are absolutely necessary. Nonwoven fabric producers satisfy this requirement. The market for nonwoven textiles has recently seen a significant uptick, and the businesses mentioned above have partnered in joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions to introduce new nonwoven fabrics and related products. Cost-effectiveness, great quality, and environmental friendliness are the company's three key goals.



Industry Dynamics

Drivers

Use of non-woven materials is crucial in the medical sector, the automotive sector, and the personal care and cosmetics sector. The global epidemic that has affected the entire world has significantly increased demand for surgical drapes and gowns. The non-woven plastic fabric is also used to create non-woven plastic fabric bottles in addition to tote bags.

This new fabric tote bag entirely replaced the old plastic carry bags that were in use.

Non-woven textiles are appealing to automakers. In addition to being used to make sunshades, window frames, car mats, and other accessories, it is also utilised to make several types of filters. As a result, the nonwoven fabric market has expanded quickly. Previously, polyurethane foams were used to build buildings; today, nonwoven fabric is used instead. As a result, nonwoven fabric is now more widely available.

The raw materials used to create textile nonwovens are synthetic or manufactured. Hazardous waste is disposed of in large amounts as a result of the industrial process. It can be difficult to get raw materials that are affordable.

Nonwoven fabric can be made relatively cheaply because the materials required for its development are abundant. Certain materials, such as carbon fibre and glass fibre, are either highly rare or very expensive.

Market value for non-woven fabrics is extremely important to the industry leader Geotextile. Non-woven fabrics are becoming more and more popular as infrastructure equipment advances. The nets used to create greenhouse shades are made of non-woven cloth. People with a green thumb are also buying artificial turf for their gardens, which is made primarily of non-woven fabric. A lot of this material is employed in the healthcare and hygiene sectors. As a result, nonwoven fabrics have helped people live in higher standards of life.

Segmental Analysis

Market segments can be determined for nonwoven fabrics in the global market. The categories that we consider are material, technology, function, and application.

Based on Material, the market is segmented into polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), rayon, and wood pulp.

Based on Technology, the market is segmented into dry-laying, wet-laying, spinning, carding, and other technologies.

Based on Function, the market is segmented into disposable and non-disposable fabrics.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into hygiene & medical products, consumer products, building & construction products, geotextiles, and agriculture & horticulture products.



Regional Analysis

Nonwoven fabrics can be created using a variety of methods, such as dry-lamination, wet-laying, spinning, and carding. The majority of nonwoven fabric sales worldwide are made using spin-bound technology. Due to their increased strength, spun-bound materials are typically stronger and of superior quality.

The nonwoven fabric market has expanded dramatically in recent years. The nonwoven fabric market is now a vital aspect of life in every nation. Their operations span the globe, from North America to Europe to Asia-Pacific.

Asia-Pacific is home to some of the biggest nonwoven fabric producers in the world, including China, Japan, India, Australia, and South Korea. This region generates about 40% of the world's total production in this industry. China, South Korea, and India dominate the nonwoven fabric market.

Due to the growth of infrastructure and building activities, the region of North America (the U.S. and Canada) and Latin America is recognised as the second-largest hub for the manufacturing of nonwoven fabric.

The most popular mode of transportation in Europe, which includes Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, and Italy, is the automobile. As a result of the significant need for non-woven fabrics in the automobile industry, this region has quickly increased its use of them. The rest of the world will continue to grow steadily and consistently throughout the rest of the year, including the Middle East and Africa. The travel and tourist sector has increased consumer demand for personal hygiene products.



