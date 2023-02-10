Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,607 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,462 in the last 365 days.

[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Transaction in Roche bearer shares

Basel, 10 February 2023 - Roche (RO ROG,RHHBY announced today that the Roche Long Term Foundation acquired 540'000 Roche bearer shares at the price determined via an accelerated book building (ABB) process. The Foundation will use these shares to cover current as well as future obligations arising from equity compensation plans. This announcement is based on reports that a member of a shareholder group with pooled voting rights sold 2.7 million Roche bearer shares via this ABB process. Following this transaction, the shareholder group with pooled voting rights owns circa 65% (previously 67.5%) of the issued share capital of Roche.

About Roche
Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world's largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

In recognising our endeavor to pursue a long-term perspective in all we do, Roche has been named one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceuticals industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the thirteenth consecutive year. This distinction also reflects our efforts to improve access to healthcare together with local partners in every country we work.

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law. 

Roche Group Media Relations
Phone: +41 61 688 8888 / e-mail: media.relations@roche.com

Hans Trees, PhD
Phone: +41 79 407 72 58
 Nathalie Altermatt
Phone: +41 79 771 05 25

Karsten Kleine
Phone: +41 79 461 86 83		 Nina Mählitz
Phone: +41 79 327 54 74

 
Dr. Barbara von Schnurbein
Phone: +41 79 699 97 44		 Sileia Urech
Phone: +41 79 935 81 48

Attachment


You just read:

[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Transaction in Roche bearer shares

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.