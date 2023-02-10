SUV buyers Can Now Purchase the 2023 Toyota RAV4 LE in Lexington, Massachusetts

Drivers in Lexington, Massachusetts, can buy the 2023 Toyota RAV4 LE at Lexington Toyota.

LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prospective buyers in Lexington, Massachusetts, can now get their hands on the 2023 Toyota RAV4 LE at Lexington Toyota. The SUV has a starting price of $32,181 and is equipped with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine. Having an eight-speed automatic transmission, this SUV has a mileage rating of 27 mpg in the city and 34 mpg on highways. Furthermore, the 2023 Toyota RAV4 LE also comes with the following features:

AM/FM radio

Touch Screen Display

SiriusXM® Satellite Radio

Six Speakers

Audio Voice Recognition

Adaptive Cruise Control

Electronic Brakeforce Distribution

Lane Keeping Assist

Multi-function Remote Keyless Entry

Pre-Collision Warning System Audible Warning

Rear View Camera

Traction Control

Traffic Sign Recognition and more.

To purchase the 2023 Toyota RAV4 LE, customers can apply for an auto loan. The dealership's finance team will come up with a loan package that best suits the applicants' requirements. Moreover, buyers also have the option to sell or trade-in their old vehicle and buy a new one at the dealership.

All interested parties are encouraged to visit https://www.lexingtontoyota.com/ or call 781-861-7400 for more information. They can also visit the dealership at 409 Massachusetts Avenue, Lexington, MA 02420.

