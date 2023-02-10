Submit Release
SUV buyers Can Now Purchase the 2023 Toyota RAV4 LE in Lexington, Massachusetts

Drivers in Lexington, Massachusetts, can buy the 2023 Toyota RAV4 LE at Lexington Toyota.

LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 10, 2023  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prospective buyers in Lexington, Massachusetts, can now get their hands on the 2023 Toyota RAV4 LE at Lexington Toyota. The SUV has a starting price of $32,181 and is equipped with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine. Having an eight-speed automatic transmission, this SUV has a mileage rating of 27 mpg in the city and 34 mpg on highways. Furthermore, the 2023 Toyota RAV4 LE also comes with the following features:

    AM/FM radio

    Touch Screen Display

    SiriusXM® Satellite Radio

    Six Speakers

    Audio Voice Recognition

    Adaptive Cruise Control

    Electronic Brakeforce Distribution

    Lane Keeping Assist

    Multi-function Remote Keyless Entry

    Pre-Collision Warning System Audible Warning

    Rear View Camera

    Traction Control

    Traffic Sign Recognition and more.

To purchase the 2023 Toyota RAV4 LE, customers can apply for an auto loan. The dealership's finance team will come up with a loan package that best suits the applicants' requirements. Moreover, buyers also have the option to sell or trade-in their old vehicle and buy a new one at the dealership.

All interested parties are encouraged to visit https://www.lexingtontoyota.com/ or call 781-861-7400 for more information. They can also visit the dealership at 409 Massachusetts Avenue, Lexington, MA 02420.

Media Contact

Jason Grey, Lexington Toyota, 781-430-5133, jason@lexingtontoyota.com

 

SOURCE Lexington Toyota

