OPPO's Reno8 Pro 5G Is Here To Make Valentine's Day More Memorable Than Ever

Remember celebrations of love for years to come with high end resolution videos and images with the new Reno8 Pro 5G

Capture every loving emotion on this special day with easy and accessible video and photo functions

Designed to be a Portrait Expert, the OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G redefines the realms of imaging capabilities with an advanced camera system powered by MariSilicon X, and 4K Ultra Night Video

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of love this Valentine's Day, embark on a romantic journey capturing memories that last a lifetime with OPPO's Reno8 Pro 5G.

Indulge that special someone with an unforgettable candle lit dinner and still be able to capture ultra-clear portrait photos and videos. With the Reno8 Pro 5G, even in the most romantic low light and backlit conditions, images snapped have unbeatable clarity, with colours and details in each frame that look true to life.

Looking for an alternative way to celebrate with a special someone? Enjoy a romantic night with a classic movie under a canopy of stars, making memories even with the darkest of night skies. With the 4K Ultra Night Video feature, users can capture ultra-clear portrait videos at night, while 4K Ultra HDR Video optimizes portrait videos taken in the presence of strong backlight. Both features can significantly improve image quality and colour expression in pictures, avoiding over-exposure in bright areas while retaining the maximum amount of detail in dark areas allowing users to capture romantic celebrations whatever they may be.

At the core of this unrivalled portrait experience is OPPO's first self-developed imaging NPU, MariSilicon X, which provides an immense level of dedicated computing power for the Reno8 Pro 5G's imaging features, all while consuming even less power. Through its ability to directly process images in the lossless RAW domain, MariSilicon X acts as an unmatched foundation for the Reno8 Pro 5G's ultimate imaging experience.

Embrace the romantic atmosphere and go the extra mile in creating a memorable evening by adding movie-quality effects to content with the Reno8 Pro 5G's camera features like Portrait Mode, Hyperlapse, and 960fps AI Slow-motion, offering endless possibilities and unique content capture capabilities to share with family and friends later on.

Revel in romance and ensure a memorable celebration with the Reno8 Pro 5G, capturing every moment perfectly, come night or day.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to build a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software, and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young, and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology to global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet services like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 dedicated employees to create a better life for customers around the world.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 14 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premise in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and has enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, and charity campaigns.

