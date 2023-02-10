Datametrex Receives New Purchase Orders Over $500k

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2023) - Datametrex AI Limited DM (FSE: D4G) DTMXF (the "Company" or "Datametrex") is proud to announce that further to the news release on February 3, 2023, announcing a $700,000 renewal service contract, the Company has received new purchase orders ("P.O.") on February 6, 2023, from three (3) major companies: Lotte Hi-Mart, Lotte Data Communications Co., and Samsung Electronics, bringing the total value of the new contracts to approximately $550K.

Since January 2023, the Company has received approximately $1.2 million in contracts from existing conglomerate clients for its advanced technology solutions. This is a significant milestone for the Company as it continues to execute its land-and-expand strategy with its clients.

The Company has a proven track record of delivering innovative and reliable technology solutions to its clients, and these new contracts further solidify its position as a leading provider in the industry. The Company is committed to providing the best possible technology services to its customers and looks forward to continuing to grow its business in 2023.

"We have a sharp focus on our technology solutions and our constant news flow is an example of that. We are thrilled to start the year off with over $1.2 million in P.O.'s and contracts for our technology solutions and look forward to continuing this momentum for the rest of 2023. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and we are proud to provide top-notch technology solutions to these companies to improve their operations and stay ahead of the curve," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About LOTTE

LOTTE is the fifth-largest conglomerate in Korea with annual revenues of approximately $60 billion USD consisting of over 90 business divisions. LOTTE is engaged in diverse industries that include hotels, resorts, fast food, beverages, retail, financial services, heavy chemicals, electronics, IT, construction, publishing, confectionary products, and entertainment.

To learn more, please visit www.lotte.co.kr/global/en/main.do.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to artificial intelligence, machine learning, and telehealth and has recently entered the electric vehicle (EV) market. Datametrex's mission is to provide tools and solutions that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including health and safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through artificial intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

To learn more about how our AI is used in Cyber Security, Telehealth, and EV, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ApFk3sWAXtg.

For further information:

Investor Relations & Communications

Priya Monique Atwal, Director of Communications

Email: investors@datametrex.com

Tel: 416-901-5611 x 204

Marshall Gunter, CEO

Email: mgunter@datametrex.com

Tel: 514-295-2300

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

