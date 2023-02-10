Labor Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit, Against One Health Laboratories, LLC for Allegedly Failing to Provide Proper Meal & Rest Breaks

One Health Laboratories, LLC allegedly failed to provide employees with all legally required meal and rest breaks, which allegedly resulted in missed wages.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Los Angeles employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action lawsuit against One Health Laboratories, LLC alleging the company violated the California Labor Code. The lawsuit against One Health Laboratories, LLC is currently pending in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Case No. 23STCV01753. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.

According to the class action complaint, the company's non-exempt employees were allegedly unable to take off-duty meal breaks due to their rigorous work schedules. California labor laws require an employer to provide an employee required to perform work for more than five (5) hours during a shift with, a thirty (30) minute uninterrupted meal break prior to the end of the employee's fifth (5th) hour of work and a second uninterrupted meal break when employees are required to work ten (10) hours. The Complaint claims that the company did not provide their employees who forfeited meal breaks additional compensation.

Additionally, Plaintiff engaged in protected activity by complaining to Defendant of Defendant's alleged illegal employment practices. The complaints were allegedly ignored. Defendant allegedly retaliated against Plaintiff by denying employment opportunities and promotions which resulted in lost wages.

For more information about the class action lawsuit against One Health Laboratories, LLC, call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is a labor law firm with law offices located in San Diego County, Riverside County, Los Angeles County, Sacramento County, Santa Clara County, Orange County, and San Francisco County. The firm has a statewide practice of representing employees on a contingency basis for violations involving unpaid wages, overtime pay, discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, and other types of illegal workplace conduct.

***THIS IS AN ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT***

Media Contact

Nicholas De Blouw, Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, (800) 568-8020, nick@bamlawca.com

SOURCE Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP