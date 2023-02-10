Ray Charles "Genius" Meets Hip Hop -- 'InspiRAYtion: When Ray Charles Meets Hip-Hop' Slated as a new Ray Charles Recording on Tangerine Records

Creating "InspiRAYtion: When Ray Charles Meets Hip-Hop" places the legendary Ray Charles' iconic catalog into the creative hands of DJ Khalil and today's Hip-Hop superstars to celebrate both Hip-Hop's 50th Anniversary and the history shared by both the genre and the iconic superstar. The album is the centerpiece of a three-part project that will also include a documentary as well as an immersive live concert event in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In Honor of Hip-Hop's 50th Anniversary, the Ray Charles Foundation will open its iconic vaults to create a historic new collaborations with super producer DJ Khalil and today's hip-hop superstars.

Ray Charles and hip-hop mix it up. That's the intriguing jump-off point for an unprecedented collaboration between Ray Charles' Tangerine Records, Grammy Award-winning Producer DJ Khalil (Kenrick Lamar, Eminem, Drake), Grammy Award-winning Producer, John Burk (Ray Charles, Norah Jones, George Benson), Exceleration Music Partners, and Black & White TV, Inc. InspiRAYtion: When Ray Charles Meets Hip-Hop" will place the legendary artist's iconic catalog into the creative hands of Khalil, Burk and today's hip-hop superstars to celebrate both Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary and the groundbreaking history shared by both the genre and the iconic superstar.

Led by visionary Ray Charles Foundation President, Valerie Ervin, the producers will create new tracks from classic Ray Charles masters for collaborations with major hip-hop stars. The album will be the centerpiece of a three-part project that will also include a documentary produced by Black and White TV, as well as an immersive live concert event staged at a legendary venue in Los Angeles.

The album, the documentary and live event are slated for release in 2024, which also marks the 20th anniversary of Charles' most successful and final album, the multi-platinum and 8x Grammy winner "Genius Loves Company."

It's fitting that InspiRAYtion: When Ray Charles Meets Hip-Hop will be created during the 50th Anniversary of hip-hop. The soul pioneer and his genre-crossing catalog have been highly influential in hip-hop. Some examples include Kanye West sampling of "I Got a Woman" for his "Gold Digger" mega-hit with Jamie Foxx, and fellow rappers Rich the Kid, King Quizzle, and Chiddy Bang all having songs titled "Ray Charles.

But music isn't the only connection between the two soul-born generations. There's also the mindset Charles pioneered and carried with him throughout his music and business careers: "the audacity of ownership." From resisting being boxed in by labels' genre boundaries to demanding ownership of his masters, publishing, studios, management company and more, — a revolutionary salvo for a Black musician in the 1950s — Charles created the original blueprint for future generations of artists and business moguls. And now the hip-hop generation is carrying that mindset even further as artists continue to draw InspiRAYtion from the late, great Ray Charles.

Guest artists involved in "InspiRAYtion: When Ray Charles Meets Hip-Hop" will be invited into Charles' legendary studio. Built in 1964, RPM International (Recording, Publishing, and Management) houses Charles' offices, and his custom-built studio that includes original masters, sheet music, and collections of vintage mics, keyboards and recording gear, all used by Charles' himself to create countless legendary recordings.

"Throughout his stellar career, for Ray Charles, it was always about the music regardless of the Genre," says Foundation President Valerie Ervin.

"Ray Charles was the master of musical collaborations and the ultimate genre-bender," says Black and White TV.

"I am honored to be working alongside Valerie Ervin and John Burk to bring these two musical worlds together. Ray Charles is an innovator in the world of music as an artist and as an entrepreneur. I am excited to go into the vault and bring a new perspective to this iconic catalog. This project is a dream come true," says DJ Khalil.

John Burk adds, "Ray Charles had the unique ability to span all genres of music, from creating soul music by blending gospel and R&B, to creating the first worldwide country hits, and landmark recordings in jazz, blues, and pop. I'm thrilled to be working with Khalil and the Ray Charles Foundation on extending that legacy into hip-hop with this exciting new project.

About The Ray Charles Foundation -

The Ray Charles Foundation is dedicated to providing support for educational programs and projects that targets STEAM "Science, Technology, Engineer Arts, and Mathematics" in addition, The Ray Charles Foundation is committed to continuing his legacy in the area of Hearing Disorders. President Valerie Ervin is the guardian of the Ray Charles legacy and is committed to carrying forward the vision and philanthropic mission set forth by Charles. She has executive produced multiple music and media projects, including two PBS specials: In Performance at the White House, hosted by President Barack Obama and Mrs. Obama, and An Opry Salute to Ray Charles, at the legendary Grand Olé Opry. She was also an advisor on the Academy Award-winning biopic Ray. Under Ervin's leadership, The Ray Charles Foundation has donated millions of dollars in grants, making her one of the most influential legacy estate stewards.

About Black & White TV, Inc. -

Black & White TV, Inc, is an award-winning production company based in Los Angeles. The Emmy Award-nominated principal partners are Geovanni Brewer and Jeff Fischgrund. As creative consultants to the Ray Charles Foundation, Black & White Productions has produced two star-studded tributes to Ray Charles at the White House and the Grand Ole Opry. Brewer previously served as Supervising Producer of the Soul Train Music Awards for founder Don Cornelius. Fischgrund is the Clio and Cannes Lion, multiple award-winning former Creative Director at BBDO. Black & White TV, Inc., was founded 20 years ago, dedicated to using the power of its partners' diverse backgrounds to bring value-added equity and inclusion to the creative process in every production.

About Exceleration Music Partners -

Exceleration Music is a company formed by global music industry leaders Glen Barros, Amy Dietz, John Burk, Dave Hansen and Charles Caldas to invest in the future of independent labels and artists. Exceleration offers personalized solutions to entrepreneurs seeking capital to achieve growth as well as those trying to achieve liquidity or and honorable exit. The company's growing team of data, sales and marketing experts works to preserve and enhance the legacies of both entrepreneurs and their artists alike. To date, Exceleration has strategic relationships with Alligator, Bloodshot, Candid, Kill Rock Stars, Mom+Pop, +1 Records, The Ray Charles Foundation/Tangerine, SideOneDummy, and the Heroic Music Group. Learn more at http://www.excelerationmusic.com.

