transcosmos inc. becomes a registered Kanagawa SDGs Partner

TOKYO, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. is proud to announce that the company has been registered as a Kanagawa SDGs Partner.

Kanagawa prefecture invites, registers and announces companies and organizations that operate businesses that help promote and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) under its program, Kanagawa SDGs Partner (https://www.pref-kanagawa-jp.translate.goog/docs/bs5/sdgs/partner.html?_x_tr_sl=ja&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=ja). Through this program, Kanagawa prefecture aims to promote and spread activities towards achieving SDGs in partnership with the companies, etc.

With its business locations in Yokohama city, transcosmos runs diverse businesses in Kanagawa. In addition, the company has headquarters of transcosmos assist inc. (President: Hiroyuki Kohara), its special purpose company that was approved by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, and has been established as its subsidiary specifically for promoting the employment of persons with disabilities in Kawasaki city in the prefecture. As a business with its footprints in Kanagawa prefecture, transcosmos supports the prefecture's initiatives, Kanagawa SDGs Partner and Kanagawa Charter for a Society Living Together in Harmony, and registered as a partner.

With the aim of achieving a sustainable and inclusive society, transcosmos will continue to promote and spread the SDGs activities.

■ Joint initiatives between Kanagawa prefecture and Kanagawa SDGs Partner

(1) Send out information on SDGs initiatives and promote collaboration between partner companies

Disseminate specific initiatives led by the partner companies, etc. as Kanagawa Everyone's SDGs while holding regular meetings to promote collaboration among companies, etc.

(2) Promote SDGs initiatives in line with the prefecture's policies

Promote initiatives towards a decarbonized society/inclusive society and employee wellbeing led by each company and organization.

(3) Promote SDGs-based mutual aid projects

Promote support programs for indigent persons (food drive, support for women in indigent circumstances, etc.) and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

(4) Promote the SDGs-driven management

Support initiatives towards the SDGs-driven management in the small and medium-sized enterprises, etc.

■ Kanagawa Charter for a Society Living Together in Harmony portal website: https://www.pref-kanagawa-jp.translate.goog/docs/m8u/cnt/f535463/index.html?_x_tr_sl=ja&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=ja

■ Contribution to the Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs): https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/company/sustainability/sdgs.html

■ Promoting disability inclusion: https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/company/sustainability/rights_labor/diversity/person.html

■ Recruitment information for persons with disabilities (no translation available):

https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/saiyou/challenged/

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 172 bases across 28 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

