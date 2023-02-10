FOMO Asia Genesis Conference Opens on 20 - 23 March in Hong Kong to Build Trust for Global Web3 Communities
HONG KONG , HKSAR, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOMO Asia is a global Web3 movement to convert public’s fears to trust for blockchain technologies and applications. The team believes that a new meaning for FOMO, the often-used acronym for Fear of Missing Out, should be Force Of Moving Onward. Global Web3 thought leaders, founders, builders, investors or even regulators, should join forces to bring blockchain innovations forward. Today, the team announced that the flagship event, FOMO Asia Genesis Conference, will take place from 20 - 23 March in the Central Business District of Hong Kong, with the main stage being at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.
Over the past year, FOMO Asia has been widely embraced by dedicated local Web3 communities in prime locations of Asia, including Singapore, Bangkok, Manila and Taipei, with total attendees over 3,000 and 5 millions social media engagements.
Rubio Chan, Chairman of FOMO Asia Organising Committee, said “Hong Kong has recently announced its policy statement on Virtual Asserts development, the city is clearly embracing the next phase of internet and digital ownership. Plus, the recent reopening of the city after the pandemic is equally encouraging. FOMO Asia decides to organize its flagship Genesis Conference in Hong Kong because it’s the right time and place to do so.” The flagship event is officially supported by Invest Hong Kong and Hong Kong Tourism Board, spearheaded by the HKSAR Government.
The four-day event features keynote speeches, panel discussions, project showcases and networking opportunities across multiple venues at the heart of Hong Kong. Curated themes, such as Web3 Bootcamp, the very session to educate the public about fundamental blockchain knowledge, will run in parallel with the prominent speaking sessions by influential speakers. Vast variety of exciting satellite events are also expected to take place in the most vibrant areas of Hong Kong.
While waiting for the physical event to kick-off, the FOMO Asia team has already started a viral online campaign to build trust for the Web3 communities. They interviewed Web3 leaders, such as Yat Siu, Chairman and Co-founder of Animoca Brands, Ray Chan, Chief Executive Officer of Memeland and the likes, what they fear of missing out so that they are still in the Web3 space. By collecting all the wisdom, the FOMO Asia team will create the world's 1st combined voice as an important showcase to the public that Web3 is here to stay and is trustworthy.
Ticket sales and partnership opportunities is now open for FOMO Asia Genesis Conference, please visit https://www.fomoasia.co/
Ticket sales and partnership opportunities is now open for FOMO Asia Genesis Conference, please visit https://www.fomoasia.co/
FOMO Asia Genesis Conference_promote video