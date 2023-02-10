The Gene Therapy Revolution: Understanding the Market, Trends, and Potential

Gene Therapy Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gene therapy is a type of medical treatment that involves the modification of an individual's genes to treat or cure a disease. This can be achieved through various methods, such as introducing a normal copy of a mutated gene, inactivating a disease-causing gene, or introducing a new gene into the person's cells.

Gene therapy offers a new approach to treating genetic diseases, which are caused by mutations in an individual's DNA. By altering the genetic material in the affected cells, gene therapy has the potential to cure or alleviate the symptoms of a wide range of diseases, including certain cancers, inherited disorders, and viral infections.

Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Gene Therapy Market Size was Valued at USD 6.0 billion in 2020 and is Projected to Garner USD 46.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 22.8% from 2021 to 2030.

What are the Factors that Drive the Gene therapy Market?

• Rising prevalence of genetic disorders: The increasing incidence of genetic diseases, such as cystic fibrosis, hemophilia, and inherited cancers, is a key driver for the growth of the gene therapy market.

• Advancements in gene editing technologies: The development of CRISPR-Cas9 and other gene editing technologies has made it possible to precisely modify genes, leading to a growing interest in gene therapy.

• Government support: Governments around the world are investing in gene therapy research and development, providing financial support and regulatory approvals to bring new treatments to market.

• Increased investment by the pharmaceutical industry: The pharmaceutical industry is investing heavily in gene therapy, with many companies acquiring gene therapy companies and launching their own gene therapy development programs.

What are the benefits of gene therapy?

• Curing genetic disorders: Gene therapy has the potential to cure genetic disorders by introducing a functional copy of a mutated gene into an affected person's cells. This can help to alleviate the symptoms of the disease and restore normal function.

• Improving quality of life: Gene therapy can improve the quality of life for individuals with genetic disorders by reducing the symptoms of the disease and improving overall health.

• Personalized medicine: Gene therapy has the potential to offer personalized treatments that are tailored to the specific needs of individual patients.

• Long-lasting treatments: Unlike traditional treatments, gene therapy has the potential to provide long-lasting or even permanent results, as the therapeutic gene can continue to produce a functional protein for an extended period of time.

• Better treatment outcomes: Gene therapy has the potential to offer better treatment outcomes compared to traditional treatments, as it can address the underlying cause of the disease.

• Lower risk of side effects: Gene therapy has the potential to be safer than traditional treatments, as it can minimize the risk of unwanted side effects by targeting only the affected cells.

Top Key Players of Gene therapy Market are Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Orchard Therapeutics., Bristol-Myers Squibb., Amgen Inc., Shenzhen SiBiono Genentech, Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co., Ltd., Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., Abeona Therapeutics Inc., Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, Amgen Inc., Astellas Therapeutics, Inc., Bluebird Bio, Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., REGENXBIO Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., Unique N. V., Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., Merck and Co Inc., and Dendron Corporation.

Gene therapy market segmentation can be done based on several factors, including:

• By Therapy Type: Gene therapy market can be segmented based on the type of therapy, such as gene replacement therapy, gene editing therapy, and RNA-based therapy.

• By Application: Gene therapy market can be segmented based on the specific diseases being treated, such as inherited genetic disorders, cancer, and viral infections.

• By Route of administration: Gene therapy market can be segmented based on the route of administration, such as intravenous, intratumoral, and topical.

• By End user: Gene therapy market can be segmented based on the end user, such as hospitals, clinics, and research institutions.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

