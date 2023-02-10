Submit Release
Türkiye Earthquake: Number of Moroccan Casualties Rises to Four - Government Spokesperson

MOROCCO, February 10 - The number of Moroccan nationals who died in the earthquake that struck southern Türkiye has risen to four, said Government Spokesperson Mustapha Baitas.

Answering journalists' questions at a press conference after the Government Council meeting, Baitas also said that the crisis cell set up by the Kingdom's Embassy in Ankara to receive calls from members of the Moroccan community in Türkiye had received 1,743 calls.

Telephone lines in the areas where the earthquake occurred were damaged, which made it difficult for the crisis cell to contact members of the Moroccan community in the Middle Eastern country.

The Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Ankara had provided members of the Moroccan community in Türkiye with telephone numbers and e-mail addresses following the violent earthquake that struck the south of the country on Monday.

MAP:  09 February 2023

