Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,602 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,582 in the last 365 days.

Market Supply: Gov't Chief Calls for Tracking Down, Punishing Infringements’ Perpetrators, Opportunistic Behavior

Market Supply: Gov't Chief Calls for Tracking Down, Punishing Infringements’ Perpetrators, Opportuni

MOROCCO, February 10 - The Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch called, Thursday, to increase control of the foodstuffs supply to markets in Morocco, to strengthen monitoring of distribution and quality and to track down and punish the perpetrators of any violation or opportunistic behavior.

"The government is called on to redouble its mobilization and vigilance," said Akhannouch at the beginning of the meeting of the Government Council, noting that "the High Royal Instructions emphasize the need to protect the citizen’s purchasing power and ensure the normal supply of markets in necessary foodstuffs."

The Head of Government has, thus, instructed ministers to mobilize all services under their departments to "strengthen the control of the national market, to ensure its regular supply of food, to fight against speculation and protect the basket of the Moroccan family, while we are approaching the month of Ramadan.”

He also called on ministers to make field visits to investigate the conditions of markets supply and ensure personal monitoring, noting that the impact of the current situation which is marked by many international and climatic challenges.

The production campaign of vegetables and tomatoes this year has reached a good level, reassured the Head of Government, attributing the recent increase in tomato prices to the cold snap currently in the Kingdom.

Akhannouch said it is expected that "tomato prices will record, during the next few weeks, a decline with the return of milder temperatures, which will contribute to the maturity of national crops and their availability on the markets.”

MAP:09 February 2023 

 

You just read:

Market Supply: Gov't Chief Calls for Tracking Down, Punishing Infringements’ Perpetrators, Opportunistic Behavior

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.