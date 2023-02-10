Market Supply: Gov't Chief Calls for Tracking Down, Punishing Infringements’ Perpetrators, Opportunistic Behavior

MOROCCO, February 10 - The Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch called, Thursday, to increase control of the foodstuffs supply to markets in Morocco, to strengthen monitoring of distribution and quality and to track down and punish the perpetrators of any violation or opportunistic behavior.

"The government is called on to redouble its mobilization and vigilance," said Akhannouch at the beginning of the meeting of the Government Council, noting that "the High Royal Instructions emphasize the need to protect the citizen’s purchasing power and ensure the normal supply of markets in necessary foodstuffs."

The Head of Government has, thus, instructed ministers to mobilize all services under their departments to "strengthen the control of the national market, to ensure its regular supply of food, to fight against speculation and protect the basket of the Moroccan family, while we are approaching the month of Ramadan.”

He also called on ministers to make field visits to investigate the conditions of markets supply and ensure personal monitoring, noting that the impact of the current situation which is marked by many international and climatic challenges.

The production campaign of vegetables and tomatoes this year has reached a good level, reassured the Head of Government, attributing the recent increase in tomato prices to the cold snap currently in the Kingdom.

Akhannouch said it is expected that "tomato prices will record, during the next few weeks, a decline with the return of milder temperatures, which will contribute to the maturity of national crops and their availability on the markets.”

MAP:09 February 2023



