Version Control Systems Market Expected to Reach US$ 1159.3 Million by 2028 | Industry CAGR of 9.3%
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global version control systems market size reached US$ 682.8 Million in 2022.UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Version Control Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global version control systems market size reached US$ 682.8 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1159.3 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
Version control systems (VCSs) represent software tools that are usually utilized by developer teams for managing and tracking several changes in software codes. They enable increased iteration and collaboration on a new product or software features while helping teams in providing business values and meeting customer requirements. Consequently, version control systems assist enterprises in enhancing project development speed and enable employees to contribute, irrespective of their geographical location. In addition to this, they reduce the possibilities of errors and conflicts and eliminate the need for manually tracking and managing changes.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/version-control-systems-market/requestsample
Version Control Systems Market Trends and Drivers:
The escalating demand for digitalization in the software development process and the widespread adaption of smartphones and tablets are primarily driving the version control systems market. Additionally, the inflating need for user-friendly solutions is augmenting the adoption of automated tracking tools, which is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the growing utilization of version control systems, as they offer portability, auditing and interoperability benefits, manage numerous versions of codes, eliminate duplication of efforts, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, they are also gaining extensive traction among software developers to increase productivity and automate tasks, such as deployment and testing, thereby positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, extensive R&D activities are stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of open-source and cross-platform VCS, including Git, Subversion, GitHub, etc., that support platforms, frameworks, languages, and various sets of technologies is expected to fuel the version control systems market over the forecasted period.
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Breakup by Type:
Centralized Version Control Systems (CVCS)
Distributed Version Control Systems (DVCS)
Breakup by Deployment Type:
On-premises
Cloud-based
Breakup by Enterprise Size:
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium Enterprises
Breakup by End Use:
BFSI
Education
Healthcare and Life Sciences
IT and Telecom
Retail and CPG
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
Amazon.com Inc.
Atlassian Corporation Plc
GitHub Inc. (Microsoft Corporation)
International Business Machines Corporation
LogicalDOC
Luit Infotech
Micro Focus
Perforce Software Inc.
PTC Inc.
Unity Software Inc.
WANdisco plc.
Wildbit LLC.
Ask Analyst for 10% Free Customized Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3720&flag=C
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Trending Reports By IMARC Group
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/601153325/cryogenic-equipment-market-size-to-reach-us-27-8-billion-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-6-32
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/601155204/thermal-management-technologies-market-analysis-top-companies-new-technology-demand-and-opportunity-2022-27
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/601343339/insect-growth-regulators-market-size-2022-share-growth-opportunity-and-forecast-to-2027
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/601344482/personal-mobility-devices-market-2022-27-industry-trends-analysis-latest-insights-and-forecast
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/601345983/human-insulin-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-8-6-during-2022-2027-trends-size-share-report
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/601347577/solid-oxide-fuel-cell-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-15-4-during-2022-2027-industry-trends-size-share
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/601349838/robotic-process-automation-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-30-08-during-2022-2027
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Anand Ranjan
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here