Nominations are open to honour individuals and organizations that are championing multiculturalism and addressing racism throughout British Columbia.

People are invited to submit nominations for the 2023 Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Awards for individuals, organizations and youth whose work has enhanced inclusion, cultural diversity and addressed racism and discrimination in their communities.

Nominations will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. (Pacific time), Feb. 20, 2023. There are three categories with five awards in total:

Intercultural Trust Awards (two awards): Provided to an outstanding organization or individual for their work in building intercultural trust and understanding and/or reducing racism and hate between communities

Breaking Barriers Award (two awards): Provided to an outstanding organization or individual for their work in tackling systemic or institutional racism and reducing barriers for marginalized communities

Emerging Leader Award (one award): Provided to an outstanding youth/young adult between 15 and 30 for their work building intercultural trust, tackling racism or reducing barriers for marginalized communities



The youth award recipient will receive $5,000 to donate to a not-for-profit organization of their choice to further promote multiculturalism and anti-racism.

The 2023 Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Awards ceremony will take place on March 21, 2023, to coincide with the annual International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. All nominees and winners will be invited to attend.

Quick Facts:

Since its inception in 2008, approximately 50 individuals and organizations have received Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Awards, including: Lillooet Friendship Centre Society for their intercultural work to raise awareness of Indigenous culture and combat anti-Indigenous racism, and Lilloofest, a two-day multicultural family event; CEED Centre Society in Maple Ridge for their podcast series, CEED Pod (ceedpod.buzzsprout.com) , which seeks to create cultural connections and counter racism with stories told by people with lived experience; and Together Now (Surrey) for their community-centred and culturally responsive program led by and for 2SLGBTQ+ newcomers to reduce social isolation and provide access to 2SLGBTQ+ resources and group counselling.



Learn More:

For more information and to submit a nomination, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/multiculturalism-anti-racism/multiculturalism/bc-multicultural-awards