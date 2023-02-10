Wallpaper Market Size Expected to Reach US$ 2.6 Billion by 2028 | Industry CAGR of 4.18%
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global wallpaper market size reached US$ 2.1 Billion in 2022.UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Wallpaper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global wallpaper market size reached US$ 2.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.18% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
Wallpaper represents a decorative covering for walls. It is manufactured by using long sheets of paper that have been painted, stenciled, or printed with abstract or narrative designs. In addition to this, wallpaper is long-lasting, resilient, cleanable, and can withstand wear and tear. It is also easy to install, can be removed without any hassle, and helps in enhancing blank spaces while disguising flaws, such as cracked, damaged, or uneven walls. Consequently, wallpaper finds wide-ranging applications in several sectors, including residential, commercial, administrative, etc., across the globe.
Wallpaper Market Trends and Drivers:
The rising consumer awareness towards the various associated benefits of this decorative covering, such as rich patterns, color diversity, environmental protection, convenient installation, etc., is primarily driving the wallpaper market. Additionally, it is also utilized to mask the flaws of the walls, which can only be fixed with repairing. Besides this, the widespread adoption of wallpapers for renovating houses and office premises and the launch of favorable housing policies by government bodies across countries are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the easy availability of wallpapers via offline and online distribution channels and the expanding e-commerce sector are further positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the growing investments in R&D activities by key market players to introduce non-woven-based products that are easy to remove and the absence of harmful substances, including lead, in wallpapers are augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing usage of digital printing technologies by leading manufacturers is anticipated to fuel the wallpaper market over the forecasted period.
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Breakup by Wallpaper Type:
Vinyl Wallpaper
Non-woven Wallpaper
Paper-based Wallpaper
Fabric Wallpaper
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Online
Offline
Breakup by End User:
Residential
Commercial
Market Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
A.S. Création Tapeten AG
All 4 Walls Wallpaper
Asian Paints Ltd.
Brewster Home Fashions
Erismann & Cie. GmbH
F. Schumacher & Co.
Grandeco Wallfashion Group Belgium NV
Gratex Industries Ltd.
Laura Ashley Holdings plc
Marburger Tapetenfabrik
Osborne & Little
Sangetsu Corporation
York Wallcoverings Inc.
