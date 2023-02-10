Arrest Made in a Homicide: 500 Block of 50th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in the 500 block of 50th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 12:41 am, Sixth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male shooting victims. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to area hospitals for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, one of the victims succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 23-year-old Markel Ford, of Northeast, DC.

On Thursday, February 9, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, members of the Capitol Area Regional Task Force (CARFTF) located and arrested an 18-year-old male of Northeast, DC. He was a juvenile at the time of the offense. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.