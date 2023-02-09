Procurement Begins for Regina General Hospital Parkade

CANADA, February 9 - Released on February 9, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan has issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to find a proponent to deliver the Regina General Hospital (RGH) Parkade project. The proponent will be hired under a Design-Build-Partial Lease (DBPL) agreement, which means that the selected team will be responsible for designing, constructing, financing, maintaining, and operating the new parkade. The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) will lease 800 stalls from the chosen proponent.

"The parking situation at Regina General Hospital has been a long-time concern and I am very pleased to see this project moving forward," Health Minister Paul Merriman said. "Staff and visitors deserve the safety and convenience a nearby parkade will provide."

The new parkade at RGH will be built in the northwest portion of the existing visitor parking lot and will provide a minimum of 800 stalls, a net increase of at least 566 parking stalls.

"The Government of Saskatchewan is taking action to address parking at the Regina General Hospital," Regina Walsh Acres MLA Derek Meyers said. "Once completed, the new parkade will improve safety, accessibility and productivity for staff, patients and visitors."

The SHA is actively working alongside SaskBuilds and Procurement to help ensure patient, staff and visitor perspectives are being reflected in the design process of the parkade.

"The new parkade is a vital addition to Regina General Hospital that will help alleviate on-going parking pressures," Saskatchewan Health Authority Acting Vice President of Infrastructure Information and Support Michelle Mula said. "The SHA's interim parking plan will ensure minimal disruption to parking services during the construction of the parkade."

The proponents shortlisted through this RFQ will proceed to the second stage of procurement for the project: a Request for Proposals (RFP). The RFP is expected to open this spring, and each of the shortlisted proponents from the RFQ stage will be invited to participate in the RFP and to submit a proposal for the project.

The RFQ is available on SaskTenders at https://sasktenders.ca.

