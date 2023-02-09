Mali: Avoiding the Trap of Isolation

What should be done? Bamako should find ways to rebalance relations with its different partners and avoid painting the country into a corner by continuing to rely primarily on military solutions, this time with its Russian ally. Mali’s partners should avoid transposing global geopolitical conflicts onto the Sahel.

Why is it important? The Malian authorities’ shift in strategy jeopardises the regional stabilisation architecture developed since 2013. Aside from its break with France, Bamako’s worsening relations with other Western and regional partners also threaten to isolate the country.

What’s new? Since the coup in May 2021, Mali’s authorities have developed closer relations with Russia, now the country’s preferred military partner. In parallel, they have distanced themselves from several Western and regional partners, notably France.

After the coup in May 2021, the Malian authorities chose Russia as their main military partner, turning their back on France. The country’s leaders hope this new strategy will boost their approval ratings and offer the country brighter perspectives after ten years of spiralling insecurity. They argue that this partnership with Moscow gives them readier access to the military hardware necessary to take back the areas jihadists have overrun. The true nature of Mali-Russia relations and the outcome of their deepening ties remain a matter of debate; as do the risks of severing relations with the West, particularly in economic terms. The Malian authorities should explore rebalanced, less divisive diplomatic relations. They should also reconsider their response to insurgent groups by prioritising locally generated political initiatives, particularly through renewed dialogue. Meanwhile, Mali’s partners should avoid transposing international tensions onto the Sahel region.

Despite the Economic Community of West African States’ (ECOWAS) partial easing in July 2022 of the sanctions it had imposed on Mali in January that year, Bamako’s relations with some of its neighbours and Western partners remain troubled, even conflictual. While delays in the electoral calendar and the return to constitutional order have raised some tensions, the strain mainly stems from Bamako’s decision to break with France and choose Russia as its preferred military partner, including through the Kremlin-linked security company Wagner.

This choice, while partly an assertion of sovereignty, originates to some extent in the failure of previous military efforts to curb the jihadist threat. These interventions have not delivered greater security and the situation has worsened over the past ten years. In that context, Malian authorities see Russia as a reliable and pragmatic partner that is better equipped to fight jihadist groups, in particular by providing rapid access to military equipment and combat forces on the ground. Yet it is far from clear that Russian backing can turn the tide. The Malian army’s efforts in recent months – it has mounted large-scale operations, especially in the centre of the country – have only enjoyed marginal success. The defence and security forces have demonstrated their ability to organise complex operations without French support, but the persistence of jihadist attacks in central and north-eastern Mali and the serious incidents affecting the civilian population show that the security situation remains fragile, despite the authorities’ triumphalist rhetoric.

Having seized power by force rather than through elections, Mali’s leaders are keen to garner strong popular support, which also explains their move toward Russia and away from France. Wearied by years of insecurity, large swathes of the population have applauded the country’s shift in alliances. Fuelling this popular support is strong criticism of previous foreign interventions. The critique owes partly to a Russian-led disinformation campaign, but there is also genuine anger that years of military operations have not checked spreading insecurity. Above all, this popular backing creates the substantial political base the transitional authorities need to govern.

By making Moscow its new strategic partner in a geopolitical context marked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Mali risks isolating itself internationally. Bamako could find itself embroiled in a rivalry between major powers it has no control over. It would gain no lasting benefits from such a scenario. Russia, with its focus on military solutions, will be no more capable than France of fixing Mali’s security problems, which go far beyond the jihadist threat. The authorities’ rhetoric emphasising Mali’s sovereignty, though popular, also has limitations: it has already deprived the country of important support, notably financial backing, and risks being counterproductive over time. The strong financial pressure means that, absent significant security improvements, the authorities’ political support base could swiftly crumble, especially in urban centres.