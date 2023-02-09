Death At Saskatoon Correctional Centre

CANADA, February 9 - Released on February 9, 2023

A 21 year-old male inmate on remand was declared deceased on Wednesday, February 8 at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre.

The inmate was found unresponsive in his cell. Corrections staff called EMS and initiated life-saving measures. EMS declared the inmate deceased at approximately 10 p.m.

The Saskatoon Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service have been notified and are investigating. The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety will also be conducting an internal investigation.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

This death is not related to COVID-19.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Ariane WhitingCorrections, Policing and Public SafetyReginaPhone: 306-787-8621Email: cpjumedia@gov.sk.ca