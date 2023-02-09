Alexander Novak congratulates the people of Iran on the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution

RUSSIA, February 9 - Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak congratulated the people of Iran on the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, and wished prosperity to the friendly country, as well as health and happiness to all residents of the republic.

“The events of 1979 became a turning point not only in the fate of Iran but also in world history. The will and aspirations of the people of Iran in those distant days were focused on protecting their freedom, independence, and traditional moral and spiritual values. The Islamic Republic of Iran has become a good example of a state with a harmonious combination of the principles of religion and democracy, and the balance of human rights and national interests,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

He added that today Iran successfully overcomes external challenges and is a significant player in international politics, an important part of the world economy and a key cultural and religious centre of the world. Alexander Novak stressed that Russia and Iran hold similar positions on a number of issues on the international agenda. Both countries are committed to equal, mutually beneficial dialogue and remain reliable business partners.