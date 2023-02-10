MIMCONNECT’S IN GOOD COMPANY VIRTUAL CONFERENCE PROMISES TRANSFORMATIVE TRENDS IN MEDIA, MARKETING & TECH

IN GOOD COMPANY IS PRESENTED BY INTUIT MAILCHIMP WITH GUIDANCE FROM THE WHITE HOUSE’S INITIATIVE ON HBCUs

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mimconnect will host its 2nd virtual conference and career fair “In Good Company” on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. The conference is presented by Intuit Mailchimp with guidance from The White House's Initiative on HBCUs. The conference is dedicated to advancing media, marketing, and tech professionals of color in their careers. The forum provides attendees with necessary tools needed to level up their career paths with opportunities to connect one-on-one with hiring managers, thought leaders, and executives from global companies. To learn more about the virtual conference and career fair, head over to www.mimconnect.com.

“In Good Company creates a virtual space for professionals of color to connect, network with companies to build truly diverse, equitable, and inclusive work environments, and hear from more advanced professionals and thought leaders to gain tips on navigating their careers. I hope that In Good Company becomes one of the staple events emerging professionals attend to secure their first corporate internships, dream roles, and beyond,” said Netta Dobbins, Founder of Mimconnect.

More than 153,000 people in the tech world lost their jobs last year and in the marketing and media industry, that number reached 50,000 people. This February, the In Good Company Virtual Conference and Career Fair will once again be a positive force for meaningful impact in the industry.

The In Good Company Virtual Conference and Career Fair successfully launched in 2020 with over 500 attendees focused on career growth, personal success and enhancing their working environment. On February 21st, attendees will network with a variety of employers, speakers, thought leaders and career coaches in the tech, media, marketing and advertising worlds. Additionally, the conference emphasizes "networking across" giving attendees a unique platform to meet and network with fellow professionals.

Elyse Jones, Outreach and Engagement Coordinator at the White House’s Initiative for HBCUs believes “this collaboration will increase the knowledge, access and available resources that are disseminated to Black and Brown students; while helping eliminate those barriers that our marginalized communities encounter when entering the workforce.”

More than a dozen panelists will share their journeys and insights into navigating the Media, Marketing and Tech fields and how they believe companies can prepare to build more diversity, equity, inclusivity and allyship internally. To learn more and register for the conference, visit www.mimconnect.com.

Panel Topics Include:

Breaking Into Tech

DEI Has to be Radical

Industry Vets/Conversation

Managing Up

Rewriting the Path

Where Are We Now? Analyzing DEI trends

Speakers Include:

Whitney Dunlap-Fowler - Owner of Touch of Whit Creative/ Founder of Insights in Color

Jeffrey G. Scott, PH.D. - Director of Product Insights for Food & Beverage at Target

Daniela Herrera - Award-winning ED&I Professional

Alexandra Hornsby - Insight Manager at Spotify

Jacquelyn Green - Director of Programs at 4A's Foundation

Janna Pea - Executive Vice President at Berlin Rosen

Thaly Germain - Managing Director of Transformation & Culture at Berlin Rosen



Chantel George - CEO & Founder at Sistas In Sales

Katie Longmeyer - Partner at NAYAH Studio; CEO at Proto Collective

Jamillia Brewington - Director of Product Management at Mailchimp

Tia Bradley - Staff Program Manager at Intuit

Selina Garrison - Director Professional Services Intuit Data Exchange Platform at Intuit

And more!



ABOUT MIMCONNECT

Founded in 2016, Mimconnect began as an idea to help professionals of color in the media industry connect with one another. In two weeks of creating that groupchat, over 300 professionals joined the community expressing how they were the only professionals of color in their company, were continually looked over for promotions, were having trouble navigating corporate America, and more. After seeing how many professionals were going through the same issues, CEO Netta Dobbins realized there was an opportunity to build a platform even more impactful. Today, Mimconnect is reaching thousands of professionals across the U.S.A. and focuses on helping them navigate their careers through an always-on digital community, access to job opportunities, and an invite to our annual digital conference and career fair, In Good Company.



ABOUT THE WHITE HOUSE’S INITIATIVE ON HBCUs

On August 8, 1980, President Jimmy Carter signed Executive Order 12232, which directed the Secretary of Education to “implement a Federal initiative designed to achieve a significant increase in the participation by Historically Black Colleges and Universities in Federally sponsored programs.” The order specified that “… initiative shall seek to identify, reduce, and eliminate barriers which may have unfairly resulted in reduced participation in, and reduced benefits from, Federally sponsored programs.” This order maintained the Initiative be housed within the U.S. Department of Education.

